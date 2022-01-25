S&P 500   4,410.13
DOW   34,364.50
QQQ   353.30
Coinbase Stock is Giving an Opening for Buyers
On Holding AG Stock Could be a New Trend on Many Levels
Saia Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Dow drops 1,000 points as markets extend slide in 2022
Kohl's confirms approach about potential acquisition
Fed to signal rate hike as it launches risky inflation fight
World shares mostly lower ahead of Federal Reserve meeting
S&P 500   4,410.13
DOW   34,364.50
QQQ   353.30
Coinbase Stock is Giving an Opening for Buyers
On Holding AG Stock Could be a New Trend on Many Levels
Saia Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Dow drops 1,000 points as markets extend slide in 2022
Kohl's confirms approach about potential acquisition
Fed to signal rate hike as it launches risky inflation fight
World shares mostly lower ahead of Federal Reserve meeting
S&P 500   4,410.13
DOW   34,364.50
QQQ   353.30
Coinbase Stock is Giving an Opening for Buyers
On Holding AG Stock Could be a New Trend on Many Levels
Saia Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Dow drops 1,000 points as markets extend slide in 2022
Kohl's confirms approach about potential acquisition
Fed to signal rate hike as it launches risky inflation fight
World shares mostly lower ahead of Federal Reserve meeting
S&P 500   4,410.13
DOW   34,364.50
QQQ   353.30
Coinbase Stock is Giving an Opening for Buyers
On Holding AG Stock Could be a New Trend on Many Levels
Saia Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Dow drops 1,000 points as markets extend slide in 2022
Kohl's confirms approach about potential acquisition
Fed to signal rate hike as it launches risky inflation fight
World shares mostly lower ahead of Federal Reserve meeting

New Malaysian carrier SKS Airways takes to the skies

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | The Associated Press


Grand staff prepare for the first flight of Twin Otter aircraft after a launching ceremony at Subang terminal in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. New low-cost Malaysian carrier, SKS Airways, took to the skies Tuesday with short-haul flights to holiday island resorts as domestic travel rebounds after months of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year. (AP Photo/Eileen Ng)

SUBANG, Malaysia (AP) — New low-cost Malaysian carrier, SKS Airways, took to the skies Tuesday with short-haul flights to holiday island resorts as domestic travel rebounds after months of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

SKS launched its maiden flight from the smaller Subang airport near Kuala Lumpur to Pangkor, a northern tax-free island, becoming the first carrier to fly there. It will also fly to northeastern Redang island, a popular scuba-diving haven, and southern Tioman island using 19-seater Twin Otter turboprop aircraft. There are currently no commercial flights to these islands.

The launch comes even as other airlines in the country, including the region's budget carrier AirAsia, are still struggling to ride out the effects of the pandemic.

“As a new set-up, we are nimble, agile and flexible and able to tap into any opportunities that arise. We are positioning ourselves to capitalize on the current pent-up demand for domestic travel," SKS Airways director Rohman Ahmad said at the launch.

SKS Airways is owned by the SKS Group, a real estate company based in southern Johor state. The airline said its operations will initially focus on island and coastal resorts with connections to major cities within peninsular Malaysia.

Rohman said SKS aims to expand regionally to Southeast Asia and southern China in the long-run.

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said the launch of SKS will bolster domestic tourism. He said Malaysian airports have seen an increase in passengers following the progressive reopening of the country's borders.

Wee said Malaysia recorded only 11 million air passenger traffic last year, with the numbers picking up in the last two months of 2021. He said air passenger traffic is forecast to rise as much as 45% this year from pre-pandemic figure of nearly 120 million in 2019.


7 Virtual Reality Stocks That Can Deliver Very Real Profits

Are you ready for the metaverse? Yeah, I’m not either. But many people are enjoying living their life in a virtual world. However, virtual reality and augmented reality goes beyond the world of video games. The applications for this technology include remote assistance, training, and education.

And like e-commerce, this was a sector that experienced significant growth during the Covid-19 pandemic. Necessity frequently inspires new ways of thinking and so it is that millions of Americans had to figure out how to do things remotely.

But what you want to know as a prospective investor is whether there’s more growth in store. Fortune Business Insights reports that the global market for VR gaming will reach $45.2 billion by 2027. That’s up from $5.1 billion in 2019 and $17 billion in 2020. That comes out to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.8%. That should get your attention. It’s certainly drawn the attention of many of the tech giants. Many of the FAANG stocks are investing in this market with the expectation of massive future growth.

If you’re looking to invest in this growing sector, we’ve put together this special presentation that highlights seven virtual reality stocks that, while they dabble in the virtual world can deliver real profits for your portfolio.

View the "7 Virtual Reality Stocks That Can Deliver Very Real Profits".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.