S&P 500   3,970.04 (-1.05%)
DOW   32,816.92 (-1.02%)
QQQ   291.85 (-1.67%)
AAPL   146.71 (-1.80%)
MSFT   249.22 (-2.18%)
META   170.39 (-0.96%)
GOOGL   89.13 (-1.94%)
AMZN   93.50 (-2.42%)
TSLA   196.88 (-2.57%)
NVDA   232.86 (-1.60%)
NIO   9.30 (-5.01%)
BABA   89.00 (-5.48%)
AMD   78.09 (-2.08%)
T   19.24 (-0.57%)
F   11.88 (-1.57%)
MU   58.18 (-0.97%)
CGC   2.33 (-2.10%)
GE   83.55 (+0.74%)
DIS   100.30 (-1.41%)
AMC   6.20 (-0.48%)
PFE   41.75 (-1.30%)
PYPL   73.55 (-2.18%)
NFLX   317.15 (-2.01%)
New Mexico governor pans Forest Service amid wild cow fight

Fri., February 24, 2023 | Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

In this photo provided by Robin Silver, a feral bull is seen along the Gila River in the Gila Wilderness in southwestern New Mexico, on July 25, 2020. U.S. forest managers in New Mexico are moving ahead with plans to kill feral cattle that they say have become a threat to public safety and natural resources in the nation's first designated wilderness, setting the stage for more legal challenges over how to handle wayward livestock as drought maintains its grip on the West. (©Robin Silver/Center for Biological Diversity via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor has stepped into the fight over how federal land managers are eradicating wild cows in the Gila Wilderness.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement Friday saying she was disappointed by what she described as the U.S. Forest Service’s lack of meaningful, long-term engagement with stakeholders on a controversial issue.

The Forest Service is currently conducting an aerial shooting operation to kill as many as 150 “unauthorized” cows in a vast area of steep rugged valleys and mountainsides blanked with trees.

The operation has been the source of legal wrangling and protests by the agricultural community in southwestern New Mexico.

Federal officials and environmentalists contend the animals are trampling stream banks and damaging habitat for other species. Ranchers argue the operation amounts to animal cruelty and that the cows could have been rounded up and removed instead of letting their carcasses rot in the wilderness.

A federal judge cleared the way for the operation Wednesday when he denied a request by ranchers for a delay.

The governor said she has shared her concerns with federal officials, and asked them to do better.

“Whether debating prescribed burns or wildlife management, it is imperative that New Mexicans who live and work in and near impacted areas are allowed the time to be meaningfully involved in these decisions,” Lujan Grisham said. “When that does not occur, it fosters a continued climate of distrust and hinders progress toward our shared goals of a healthy environment and a thriving rural economy.

"As it stands, they are failing New Mexicans,” she said.

The Forest Service did not immediately respond to the governor’s comments.

The Gila National Forest issued its final decision to gun down the wayward cattle last week amid pressure from environmental groups that have raised concerns about unchecked grazing in sensitive areas.


The cattle in question are the descendants of cows that legally grazed the area in the 1970s before the owner went out of business. Federal officials have made several attempts over the last couple of decades to remove the animals, including a similar shooting operation in 2022 that took out 65 cows in two days.

The Forest Service has said it would release results early next week once the operation is concluded.

