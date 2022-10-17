S&P 500   3,583.07
Get an iPad Mini 4 for More Than 60 Percent off Now
Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests
March against inflation turns up political heat in France
Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
New UK Treasury chief insists Truss retains control
Small businesses brace for cautious holiday shoppers
United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
Get an iPad Mini 4 for More Than 60 Percent off Now
Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests
March against inflation turns up political heat in France
Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
New UK Treasury chief insists Truss retains control
Small businesses brace for cautious holiday shoppers
United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
Get an iPad Mini 4 for More Than 60 Percent off Now
Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests
March against inflation turns up political heat in France
Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
New UK Treasury chief insists Truss retains control
Small businesses brace for cautious holiday shoppers
United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
Get an iPad Mini 4 for More Than 60 Percent off Now
Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests
March against inflation turns up political heat in France
Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
New UK Treasury chief insists Truss retains control
Small businesses brace for cautious holiday shoppers
United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation

New UK Treasury chief to aims to calm markets with statement

Mon., October 17, 2022 | The Associated Press

Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street in London after he was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer following the resignation of Kwasi Kwarteng, Friday Oct. 14, 2022. Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng said he has accepted Prime Minister Liz Truss' request he "stand aside" as Chancellor, paying the price for the chaos unleashed by his mini-budget. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new Treasury chief will announce details of his tax and spending plans Monday, two weeks ahead of schedule, in a bid to calm markets roiled by the government’s economic policies.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is expected to ditch more of the measures announced by the government of Prime Minister Liz Truss on Sept. 23.

Truss drafted Hunt in on Friday after she fired his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng. Plans by Truss and Kwarteng for 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) in tax cuts – including an income tax reduction for the highest earners — without an accompanying assessment of how the government would pay for them sent the pound plunging to a record low against the U.S. dollar and the cost of government borrowing soaring. The Bank of England was forced to step in to buy government bonds to prevent the financial crisis from spreading to the wider economy.

The government has since ditched parts of its tax-cutting plan and announced it would make a medium-term fiscal statement on Oct. 31. But the market remained jittery, and Hunt has decided he must make a statement to calm the waters even sooner.

The Treasury said he would make a public statement, followed by a statement to the House of Commons, on Monday afternoon. Hunt spent the weekend in crisis talks with Truss, and also met Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey and the Head of the government's Debt Management Office.

The financial fiasco has turned Truss into a lame-duck prime minister, and Conservative lawmakers are agonizing about whether to try to oust her. She took office just six weeks ago after winning a party election to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He was forced out in July after serial ethics scandals ensnared his administration.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the Stocks Here .

