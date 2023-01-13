New US owner of Bournemouth invests in French club Lorient

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — The new American owner of Premier League team Bournemouth has acquired a minority share in French club Lorient as part of what he is calling a “multi-club ownership strategy.”

The Black Knight Football and Entertainment consortium fronted by Bill Foley, which owns the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL and bought Bournemouth in December, said Friday the deal with Lorient “provides the opportunity to invest additional capital after this season.”

Lorient is in sixth place in the French league and bidding to qualify for European competition next season.

“Loïc Fery has successfully built a best-in-class football club,” Foley said of Lorient’s president, “and will be a great partner as we build BKFE into a leading multi-club football operator.”

No financial details were disclosed.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here