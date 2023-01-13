S&P 500   3,852.36
New US owner of Bournemouth invests in French club Lorient

Fri., January 13, 2023 | The Associated Press

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — The new American owner of Premier League team Bournemouth has acquired a minority share in French club Lorient as part of what he is calling a “multi-club ownership strategy.”

The Black Knight Football and Entertainment consortium fronted by Bill Foley, which owns the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL and bought Bournemouth in December, said Friday the deal with Lorient “provides the opportunity to invest additional capital after this season.”

Lorient is in sixth place in the French league and bidding to qualify for European competition next season.

“Loïc Fery has successfully built a best-in-class football club,” Foley said of Lorient’s president, “and will be a great partner as we build BKFE into a leading multi-club football operator.”

No financial details were disclosed.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

