New Year Underway With Inflation Updates on Tap

It will be a busy one next week, with investors getting definitive clues into the state of inflation and what we might be able to expect in the new year. Early in the week, the Fed will give its one- and five-year inflation expectations. Then, on Thursday, the consumer price index (CPI) for December will be out. Investors will get one more week of quiet before another earnings season, though several big names are set to report, including Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Delta Air Lines (DAL), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), KB Home (KBH), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), Tilray (TLRY), UnitedHealth (UNH), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

On Monday, Jan. 9, the New York Federal Reserve's one- and five-year inflation expectations are due out. Plus, a consumer credit report for November will be released, and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will speak at 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10 will bring the NFIB small-business index, and revised wholesale inventories.

Nothing is scheduled on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, things will pick back up, with the CPI and core CPI on tap, as well as weekly initial and continuing jobless claims, and the Federal budget.

The week will end on Friday, Jan. 13 with the import price index, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, and the UMich one- and five-year consumer inflation expectations.

