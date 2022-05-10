New York appeals court dismisses AG suit against Amazon

S&P 500   3,975.87 (-0.39%)
DOW   32,019.32 (-0.70%)
QQQ   299.13 (+0.67%)
AAPL   153.92 (+1.22%)
MSFT   268.64 (+1.53%)
FB   197.16 (+0.48%)
GOOGL   2,283.71 (+1.49%)
AMZN   2,162.73 (-0.60%)
TSLA   789.85 (+0.35%)
NVDA   173.70 (+2.48%)
BABA   84.56 (-0.33%)
NIO   13.07 (-3.54%)
AMD   85.87 (-0.57%)
CGC   5.33 (-3.96%)
MU   68.40 (+0.69%)
T   19.36 (-0.97%)
GE   71.62 (-1.85%)
F   13.12 (-1.87%)
DIS   106.55 (-0.40%)
AMC   11.75 (-6.15%)
PFE   48.90 (+0.53%)
PYPL   77.85 (-2.11%)
NFLX   175.62 (+1.46%)
S&P 500   3,975.87 (-0.39%)
DOW   32,019.32 (-0.70%)
QQQ   299.13 (+0.67%)
AAPL   153.92 (+1.22%)
MSFT   268.64 (+1.53%)
FB   197.16 (+0.48%)
GOOGL   2,283.71 (+1.49%)
AMZN   2,162.73 (-0.60%)
TSLA   789.85 (+0.35%)
NVDA   173.70 (+2.48%)
BABA   84.56 (-0.33%)
NIO   13.07 (-3.54%)
AMD   85.87 (-0.57%)
CGC   5.33 (-3.96%)
MU   68.40 (+0.69%)
T   19.36 (-0.97%)
GE   71.62 (-1.85%)
F   13.12 (-1.87%)
DIS   106.55 (-0.40%)
AMC   11.75 (-6.15%)
PFE   48.90 (+0.53%)
PYPL   77.85 (-2.11%)
NFLX   175.62 (+1.46%)
S&P 500   3,975.87 (-0.39%)
DOW   32,019.32 (-0.70%)
QQQ   299.13 (+0.67%)
AAPL   153.92 (+1.22%)
MSFT   268.64 (+1.53%)
FB   197.16 (+0.48%)
GOOGL   2,283.71 (+1.49%)
AMZN   2,162.73 (-0.60%)
TSLA   789.85 (+0.35%)
NVDA   173.70 (+2.48%)
BABA   84.56 (-0.33%)
NIO   13.07 (-3.54%)
AMD   85.87 (-0.57%)
CGC   5.33 (-3.96%)
MU   68.40 (+0.69%)
T   19.36 (-0.97%)
GE   71.62 (-1.85%)
F   13.12 (-1.87%)
DIS   106.55 (-0.40%)
AMC   11.75 (-6.15%)
PFE   48.90 (+0.53%)
PYPL   77.85 (-2.11%)
NFLX   175.62 (+1.46%)
S&P 500   3,975.87 (-0.39%)
DOW   32,019.32 (-0.70%)
QQQ   299.13 (+0.67%)
AAPL   153.92 (+1.22%)
MSFT   268.64 (+1.53%)
FB   197.16 (+0.48%)
GOOGL   2,283.71 (+1.49%)
AMZN   2,162.73 (-0.60%)
TSLA   789.85 (+0.35%)
NVDA   173.70 (+2.48%)
BABA   84.56 (-0.33%)
NIO   13.07 (-3.54%)
AMD   85.87 (-0.57%)
CGC   5.33 (-3.96%)
MU   68.40 (+0.69%)
T   19.36 (-0.97%)
GE   71.62 (-1.85%)
F   13.12 (-1.87%)
DIS   106.55 (-0.40%)
AMC   11.75 (-6.15%)
PFE   48.90 (+0.53%)
PYPL   77.85 (-2.11%)
NFLX   175.62 (+1.46%)

New York appeals court dismisses AG suit against Amazon

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | Haleluya Hadero, Associated Press

Letitia James
New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in New York, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. An appeals court in New York has dismissed James’ lawsuit against Amazon, Tuesday, May 10. Besides potentially exposing workers to the virus at two Amazon facilities in New York City, the lawsuit filed by James last year had said the company illegally retaliated against workers who spoke up about poor safety conditions. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court in New York dismissed New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against Amazon over its coronavirus safety protocols and a former employee who led the successful union organizing effort on Staten Island.

Besides potentially exposing workers to the virus at two Amazon facilities in New York City, the lawsuit filed by James last year claimed that Amazon illegally retaliated against workers who spoke up about poor safety conditions in its warehouses. They include Chris Smalls, the fired Amazon worker who now heads the Amazon Labor Union, and Derrick Palmer, the group's vice president of organizing.

The appellate court said in its ruling Tuesday that federal labor law preempted state labor law, and the National Labor Relations Board “should serve as the forum” for disputes arising from conduct that's protected or prohibited by federal labor law, not the states.

It also said the lawsuit’s efforts to require the retailer to comply with New York’s COVID-19 workplace guidelines was dismissed as moot because the restriction in place at the time have since been lifted.

The court also pointed to a separate NLRB case over another fired employee, Gerald Bryson. It said that case involves “essentially the same allegations of retaliation, and the possibility of inconsistent rulings on the same issue poses an ‘obvious and substantial’ ‘risk of interference" with the NLRB's jurisdiction.

Palmer, who was given a final written warning in the early days of the pandemic, is still employed at Amazon.

The court's ruling is a win for Amazon which had sought to have the case thrown out. Neither Amazon, nor James' office immediately responded to a request for comment.


7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.



View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.