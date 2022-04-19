New York Times promotes Joseph Kahn to executive editor













NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times has named Joseph Kahn as its new executive editor, replacing Dean Baquet as leader of the storied paper's newsroom.

The Times said Kahn, who has been managing editor at the the paper since 2016, will assume his new role effective June 14. Baquet will remain at The Times but in a new position, the paper said in a news release Tuesday.

Kahn previously served as The Times' Beijing bureau chief and led the paper's international desk, which won six Pulitzer Prizes under his stewardship.

“We couldn’t ask for a better leader for our newsroom amid a historic convergence of events," said A. G. Sulzberger, publisher and chairman of The New York Times Co. “And as one of the architects of our digital transformation, Joe’s vision will be crucial as we seek to become even more valuable to readers around the world.”

