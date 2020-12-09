QQQ   302.16 (-1.99%)
AAPL   121.98 (-1.93%)
MSFT   212.14 (-1.79%)
FB   276.83 (-2.32%)
GOOGL   1,781.15 (-1.67%)
AMZN   3,111.77 (-2.06%)
TSLA   603.65 (-7.11%)
NVDA   516.50 (-3.28%)
BABA   263.88 (-0.83%)
CGC   27.24 (-5.48%)
GE   11.41 (+4.11%)
MU   71.43 (-2.40%)
AMD   89.57 (-3.61%)
T   31.54 (+2.37%)
NIO   44.03 (-5.43%)
F   9.45 (+2.16%)
ACB   9.84 (-7.17%)
BA   232.26 (-1.82%)
NFLX   492.31 (-3.97%)
GILD   60.95 (-0.36%)
DIS   154.67 (+0.62%)
New York's attorney general says 48 states file lawsuit against Facebook in landmark antitrust offensive on Big Tech

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York's attorney general says 48 states file lawsuit against Facebook in landmark antitrust offensive on Big Tech.


20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most

Every trading day, between 500 and 800 new recommendations and research reports are issued by sell-side equities research analysts. There are between 300 and 500 brokerages and research houses that issue ratings, price targets and recommendations and more than 5,000 securities around the world that regularly receive coverage from research analysts.

MarketBeat has tracked more than 170,000 distinct analyst recommendations in the last 12 months alone. Given the volume of ratings changes that occur each day, it can be difficult to sift through the noise.

Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when more than a dozen different analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same stock.

This slide show lists the 20 companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most".

