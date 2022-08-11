New Zealand house prices finally fall from dizzying heights

S&P 500   4,210.24
DOW   33,309.51
QQQ   325.93
The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Forget Tesla, THIS Could be the Biggest EV Investment Play in 2022 (Ad)
The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
Trump says he took the Fifth in NY civil investigation
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Wall Street roars after inflation cools more than expected
Rhine River could fall below critical mark, risking industry
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
S&P 500   4,210.24
DOW   33,309.51
QQQ   325.93
The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Forget Tesla, THIS Could be the Biggest EV Investment Play in 2022 (Ad)
The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
Trump says he took the Fifth in NY civil investigation
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Wall Street roars after inflation cools more than expected
Rhine River could fall below critical mark, risking industry
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
S&P 500   4,210.24
DOW   33,309.51
QQQ   325.93
The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Forget Tesla, THIS Could be the Biggest EV Investment Play in 2022 (Ad)
The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
Trump says he took the Fifth in NY civil investigation
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Wall Street roars after inflation cools more than expected
Rhine River could fall below critical mark, risking industry
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
S&P 500   4,210.24
DOW   33,309.51
QQQ   325.93
The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Forget Tesla, THIS Could be the Biggest EV Investment Play in 2022 (Ad)
The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
Trump says he took the Fifth in NY civil investigation
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Wall Street roars after inflation cools more than expected
Rhine River could fall below critical mark, risking industry
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)

New Zealand house prices finally fall from dizzying heights

Thu., August 11, 2022 | Nick Perry, Associated Press


A man cycles past houses in Devonport, suburban Auckland, New Zealand, on June 30, 2022. A Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, report shows that New Zealand house prices fell for the first annual decline in more than a decade as rising interest rates finally halted a boom which only accelerated after the coronavirus pandemic hit. (Michael Craig/New Zealand Herald via AP)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand house prices fell year-on-year for the first time in more than a decade, a report showed Thursday, as rising interest rates finally halted a dizzying boom that had only gained momentum after the coronavirus pandemic first hit.

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand reported median prices fell 1.8% in July when compared with the same month last year. The decline was more pronounced in the biggest city of Auckland, where prices fell 5.6%, and in the capital, Wellington, where prices fell 5.9%.

Sales also declined by more than one-third. Up until its peak last November, the New Zealand property market had been among the frothiest in the world.

Already booming when COVID-19 first hit, the market surged as interest rates were cut to record lows and the government and central bank pumped money into the economy to keep it afloat.

Even with Thursday's modest decline, the average price of houses nationwide remained 810,000 New Zealand dollars ($517,000), putting them beyond the reach of many young people looking to buy their first home. In Auckland, the median price remained NZ$1.1 million.

The fall comes at a time that unemployment remains near record lows at 3.3%, but when economic growth has stalled and inflation has risen to 7.3%. Mortgage interest rates are hovering at around 5% to 6%, up from as low as 3% a year ago.

Brad Olsen, the principal economist at consultant company Infometrics, said that interest rates were the main factor behind the fall.

“You've got a lot of people out in the market who just aren't able to get the same finance that they were a year before because of how much interest rates have increased,” Olsen said. “The banks are being a bit more cautious given affordability challenges and not wanting people to overburden themselves.”

Olsen said he expected prices to continue declining through the rest of the year, although he thought an all-out crash was unlikely because he wasn't seeing signs of a sudden acceleration in the declines.


“This is just the other side of the rollercoaster starting to come back down, but we are actually still pretty high off the ground,” Olsen said.

The last time the Real Estate Institute recorded an annual price decline was in July 2011.

“In 2021, we saw low housing stock, increasing competition between buyers and a general sense of urgency," said Jen Baird, the institute's chief executive. “The reverse is now happening.”

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastInvesting in What You Know Has Changed

What investors can learn from studying the past, as well as offering some ideas about asset classes with future potential.

Listen Now to Investing in What You Know Has Changed

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.