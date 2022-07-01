×
S&P 500   3,785.38
DOW   30,775.43
QQQ   280.28
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
All eyes on airlines as July Fourth holiday weekend nears
Stocks fall broadly, head for worst quarter since early 2020
Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Cyberattack disrupts unemployment benefits in some states
Qatar donates $60 million to Lebanon's army during crisis
Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
S&P 500   3,785.38
DOW   30,775.43
QQQ   280.28
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
All eyes on airlines as July Fourth holiday weekend nears
Stocks fall broadly, head for worst quarter since early 2020
Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Cyberattack disrupts unemployment benefits in some states
Qatar donates $60 million to Lebanon's army during crisis
Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
S&P 500   3,785.38
DOW   30,775.43
QQQ   280.28
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
All eyes on airlines as July Fourth holiday weekend nears
Stocks fall broadly, head for worst quarter since early 2020
Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Cyberattack disrupts unemployment benefits in some states
Qatar donates $60 million to Lebanon's army during crisis
Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
S&P 500   3,785.38
DOW   30,775.43
QQQ   280.28
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
All eyes on airlines as July Fourth holiday weekend nears
Stocks fall broadly, head for worst quarter since early 2020
Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Cyberattack disrupts unemployment benefits in some states
Qatar donates $60 million to Lebanon's army during crisis
Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity

New Zealand leader makes first trip to UK since trade deal

Friday, July 1, 2022 | The Associated Press

Boris Johnson, Jacinda Ardern
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, attends a meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Downing Street, in London, Friday July 1, 2022. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP)

LONDON (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday made her first visit to the U.K. since both countries signed a free trade agreement, meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to boost bilateral ties and discuss Russia's war in Ukraine.

The trip came after both leaders attended the NATO summit in Madrid. They will also discuss security challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region.

It was Ardern’s first visit to the U.K. since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. New Zealand had enacted a strict border policy at the outset of the pandemic and only recently reopened its borders to international visitors.

She said at Johnson's No. 10 Downing St. residence that it was an “incredibly important milestone for us in New Zealand” that she was able to visit Europe, adding that it signified “we are open for business, for trade, for tourism.”

Ardern also said the meeting was an opportunity to discuss how the U.K. and New Zealand have responded to Russia's war in Ukraine.

“We have also provided our military aid via our partnership with you,” she told Johnson, who in turn praised her for “the very strong line that you take on Ukraine.”

They are further expected to discuss tackling online disinformation and deepening bilateral trade ties as well as agree on new measures to boost the two countries' ties in scientific research.

The U.K. and New Zealand signed a free trade agreement in February following a similar deal with Australia in late 2021.

Johnson said the agreement slashes red tape, cuts tariffs on exports and creates opportunities for British businesses to travel and trade. But British farmers have said eliminating tariffs for agricultural products would expose sectors like beef, lamb and dairy to unfair competition.


7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World

It's becoming increasingly popular for investors to "vote their values." One way they do this is by investing in companies that make a demonstrable effort to improve the world. This is creating a category of stocks known as ESG stocks.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance and it covers a broad range of issues. The environmental component is relatively straightforward. This analyzes and measures how companies address issues such as carbon emissions, deforestation, and green energy initiatives including sustainability efforts built into their supply chain.

The social component covers issues such as an organization's commitment to issues like the gender pay gap and diversity but also areas such as data security, sexual harassment policies, and fair labor practices. The governance component touches on areas like diversity within the corporate board of directors and executive pay.

The focus of this presentation is to give you seven companies that are giving more than just lip service to ESG initiatives. One of the criteria used in selecting the stocks in this presentation was the company's Net Impact Ratio. This is calculated from data produced by the Upright Project's Net Impact Model.

The Net Impact Model is a mathematical model of the economy that produces continuously updated estimates of the net impact of companies by means of an information integration algorithm.  MarketBeat captures key insights and presents them under the "Sustainability" tab on the company's profile page.



View the "7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastSpot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

Today Kate sits down with repeat guest Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ETF manager ProcureAM. Andrew shares the story behind the launch of the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FEMA).

Listen Now to Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.