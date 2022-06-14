Newmont, Booking Holdings fall; FedEx, Oracle rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

FedEx Corp., up $28.97 to $229.95.

The package delivery service raised its dividend and made several changes to its board of directors.

Oracle Corp., up $6.67 to $70.72.

The software company's fiscal fourth-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Continental Resources Inc., up $9.72 to $74.22.

The independent oil and gas company received a buyout offer that would take the company private.

Twitter Inc., up 19 cents to $37.22.

Elon Musk will address the social media platform's employees on Thursday for the first time since he offered to buy the company for $44 billion.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $2.26 to $62.09.

The energy company gained ground as oil prices remained volatile..

Newmont Corp., down $1.56 to $63.09.

The gold miner fell as prices for the precious metal slipped.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., up $6.03 to $106.35.

The freight transportation company's global shipping unit is reportedly attracting buyout interest.

Booking Holdings Inc., down $27.81 to $1,951.51.

Travel-related companies fell as rising inflation continues to threaten the industry.

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.

Companies Mentioned in This Article