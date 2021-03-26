News outlet Indian Country Today has new a owner: itself

Friday, March 26, 2021 | The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Indian Country Today, an online news publication and daily broadcaster covering tribes and Indigenous peoples, has changed ownership.

The outlet has been operating as a limited liability company under the National Congress of American Indians since 2017, when the Oneida Indian Nation donated it to the nation's oldest and largest tribal organization.

It will now operate as an independent company.

NCAI on Friday transferred its interests in Indian Country Today LLC to IndiJ Public Media, a newly incorporated Arizona nonprofit.

“This is a new day for ICT, which has a long history as a premier source of news for and about Indigenous communities, written and produced by Indigenous journalists,” said Karen Michel, Ho Chunk, president and CEO of IndiJ Public Media. “As IndiJ Public Media’s name implies, our focus remains on Indigenous journalism while emphasizing our expansion into broadcasting.”

NCAI President Fawn Sharp called the change an “exciting time for Indian Country Today to become fiscally independent and to continue its tradition of an autonomous free press.”

Indian Country Today is headquartered at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications. It was on the brink of closure before NCAI took it over, and was relaunched under the leadership of editor Mark Trahant, Shoshone-Bannock.

According to a release, over the past four decades, the organization has evolved from the weekly Lakota Times, to a national magazine, to a digital publication and a daily half-hour newscast “reporting on the ground from – and for – Indian Country about the critical issues impacting Native nations and peoples in the United States and around the globe.”


7 Low-Priced Dividend Stocks Under $10

The recent trading activity surrounding low-priced stocks like GameStop (NYSE:GME) is a reminder to investors of the high-risk nature involved with these stocks. Often when a stock trades for under $10 (also termed a penny stock), it is trading that low for a reason. The company may not be profitable, or in the case of GameStop, it finds itself with a business model that no longer fits with consumer trends.

But that’s not always the case. It is possible to find low-priced stocks, even penny stocks, that offer great value. This is particularly true if the stock offers investors a dividend. Dividend-earning stocks are a diversification source for a consumer’s portfolio, particularly if the dividend gets reinvested. It’s literally like paying yourself for owning the stock.

And the stocks in this presentation look ready also to deliver some additional stock price growth that can increase your total return.

View the "7 Low-Priced Dividend Stocks Under $10".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security. Learn more.

Our Accessibility Statement
Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.