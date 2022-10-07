Newsom to call special legislative session over gas prices

SALE EXTENDED
MarketBeat All Access
Start your 30-day free trial,
then continue your subscription for 50% off.
TODAY ONLY!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,639.66 (-2.80%)
DOW   29,296.79 (-2.11%)
QQQ   269.10 (-3.81%)
AAPL   140.09 (-3.67%)
MSFT   234.24 (-5.09%)
META   133.45 (-4.04%)
GOOGL   98.68 (-2.70%)
AMZN   114.56 (-4.77%)
TSLA   223.07 (-6.32%)
NVDA   120.76 (-8.03%)
NIO   13.76 (-6.84%)
BABA   81.24 (-3.65%)
AMD   58.44 (-13.87%)
T   14.94 (-2.48%)
MU   52.91 (-3.13%)
CGC   2.79 (-25.60%)
F   12.20 (-1.29%)
GE   64.56 (-2.51%)
DIS   97.16 (-2.88%)
AMC   6.53 (-8.29%)
PYPL   90.17 (-4.50%)
PFE   42.32 (-1.79%)
NFLX   224.75 (-6.36%)
S&P 500   3,639.66 (-2.80%)
DOW   29,296.79 (-2.11%)
QQQ   269.10 (-3.81%)
AAPL   140.09 (-3.67%)
MSFT   234.24 (-5.09%)
META   133.45 (-4.04%)
GOOGL   98.68 (-2.70%)
AMZN   114.56 (-4.77%)
TSLA   223.07 (-6.32%)
NVDA   120.76 (-8.03%)
NIO   13.76 (-6.84%)
BABA   81.24 (-3.65%)
AMD   58.44 (-13.87%)
T   14.94 (-2.48%)
MU   52.91 (-3.13%)
CGC   2.79 (-25.60%)
F   12.20 (-1.29%)
GE   64.56 (-2.51%)
DIS   97.16 (-2.88%)
AMC   6.53 (-8.29%)
PYPL   90.17 (-4.50%)
PFE   42.32 (-1.79%)
NFLX   224.75 (-6.36%)
S&P 500   3,639.66 (-2.80%)
DOW   29,296.79 (-2.11%)
QQQ   269.10 (-3.81%)
AAPL   140.09 (-3.67%)
MSFT   234.24 (-5.09%)
META   133.45 (-4.04%)
GOOGL   98.68 (-2.70%)
AMZN   114.56 (-4.77%)
TSLA   223.07 (-6.32%)
NVDA   120.76 (-8.03%)
NIO   13.76 (-6.84%)
BABA   81.24 (-3.65%)
AMD   58.44 (-13.87%)
T   14.94 (-2.48%)
MU   52.91 (-3.13%)
CGC   2.79 (-25.60%)
F   12.20 (-1.29%)
GE   64.56 (-2.51%)
DIS   97.16 (-2.88%)
AMC   6.53 (-8.29%)
PYPL   90.17 (-4.50%)
PFE   42.32 (-1.79%)
NFLX   224.75 (-6.36%)
S&P 500   3,639.66 (-2.80%)
DOW   29,296.79 (-2.11%)
QQQ   269.10 (-3.81%)
AAPL   140.09 (-3.67%)
MSFT   234.24 (-5.09%)
META   133.45 (-4.04%)
GOOGL   98.68 (-2.70%)
AMZN   114.56 (-4.77%)
TSLA   223.07 (-6.32%)
NVDA   120.76 (-8.03%)
NIO   13.76 (-6.84%)
BABA   81.24 (-3.65%)
AMD   58.44 (-13.87%)
T   14.94 (-2.48%)
MU   52.91 (-3.13%)
CGC   2.79 (-25.60%)
F   12.20 (-1.29%)
GE   64.56 (-2.51%)
DIS   97.16 (-2.88%)
AMC   6.53 (-8.29%)
PYPL   90.17 (-4.50%)
PFE   42.32 (-1.79%)
NFLX   224.75 (-6.36%)

Newsom to call special legislative session over gas prices

Fri., October 7, 2022 | Adam Beam, Associated Press
Gavin Newsom
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, that he will call a special session of the state Legislature on Dec. 5, to pass a new tax on oil companies in response to high gas prices, while talking to reporters in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday he will call a special session of the state Legislature in December to pass a new tax on oil companies as punishment for what he calls “rank price gouging."

Newsom told reporters on Friday that the special session will begin Dec. 5 after all the votes have been counted from the November elections and newly elected lawmakers are sworn in.

Gas prices soared across the nation this year because of high inflation, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ongoing disruptions in the global supply chain. But while gas prices have recovered somewhat nationwide, they have continued to spike in California, hitting an average of $6.39 per gallon on Friday — $2.58 higher than the national average.

“This is just rank price gouging,” Newsom told reporters on Friday. “It's time to get serious. I'm sick of this.”

Kevin Slagle, vice president for the Western States Petroleum Association, said “a better use of the special session would be to take a hard look at decades of California energy policy and what they mean to consumers and our economy.”

“If this was anything other than a political stunt, the Governor wouldn't wait two months and would call the special session now, before the election,” Slagle said. “This industry is ready right now to work on real solutions to energy costs and reliability if that is what the Governor is truly interested in.”

Several states chose to suspend their gas taxes during the price surge, including Maryland, New York and Georgia. Newsom and his fellow Democrats that control the state Legislature refused to do that, opting instead to send $9.5 billion in rebates to taxpayers — which began showing up in bank accounts this week.

It's unclear how the tax Newsom is proposing would work. Newsom said he is still working out the details with legislative leaders, but on Friday said he wants the money to be “returned to taxpayers,” possibly by using money from the tax to pay for more rebates.


“We're going to get the money back that (oil companies) have been gouging and taking back from hard working Californians," Newsom said. “There are many different ways of doing this.”

The state Legislature briefly considered a proposal earlier this year that would have imposed a “windfall profits tax” on oil companies' gross receipts when the price of a gallon of gasoline was “abnormally high compared to the price of a barrel of oil.”

That proposal would have required state regulators to determine the tax rate, making sure it recovered any oil companies' profit margins that exceeded 30 cents per gallon. The money from the tax would then have been returned to taxpayers via rebates.

Newsom did not comment on that proposal when it was introduced in March, and lawmakers quickly shelved it. It could, however, act as a blueprint for the new proposal being negotiated between Newsom and legislative leaders.

The Legislature's top two leaders — Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon — said in a joint statement that lawmakers “will continue to examine all other options to help consumers.”

“A solution that takes excessive profits out of the hands of oil corporations and puts money back into the hands of consumers deserves strong consideration by the Legislature,” they said. “We look forward to examining the Governor's detailed proposal when we receive it.”

California Republicans — who do not control enough seats to influence policy decisions in the Legislature — have called the tax “foolhardy.”

“Who here thinks that another tax is going to bring down your gas prices? Is going to bring down any costs in this state? It's not going to happen,” Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher told reporters on Wednesday.

The California Legislature usually meets between January and August, where they consider bills on a variety of topics. The governor has the power to call a special legislative session at any time by issuing a proclamation. When convened in a special session, lawmakers can only consider the issues mentioned in that proclamation.

The last time a California governor called a special legislative session was in 2015 when then-Gov. Jerry Brown asked lawmakers to pass a bill to pay for repairs to state roads and highways. Lawmakers ultimately took no action.

The California Energy Commission wrote a Sept. 30 letter to five oil refiners demanding an explanation for why gas prices jumped dramatically and why inventory fell during refinery maintenance that was planned in advance.

Gas prices jumped 84 cents over a 10-day period, an unprecedented spike, the commission wrote. It noted the price increase came as oil prices fell.

The oil industry had “not provided an adequate and transparent explanation for this price spike, which is causing real economic hardship to millions of Californians,” the commission wrote.

The companies who received the letter were Chevron, Marathon Petroleum, PBF Energy, Phillips 66 and Valero.

As of Friday, only PBF Energy had responded. Paul Davis, the company’s senior vice president, said antitrust law barred it from responding to the questions in detail. But he broadly said state policies designed to limit oil production in California are squeezing the industry.

“It is important that there be a full understanding of what the implications will be in the short-, medium- and long-term on the availability of gasoline supplies for consumers and businesses,” Davis wrote.

PBF does not operate any gas stations in California.

___

Associated Press reporter Kathleen Ronayne contributed reporting.

Should you invest $1,000 in Valero Energy right now?

Before you consider Valero Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valero Energy wasn't on the list.

While Valero Energy currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Phillips 66 (PSX)
2.4191 of 5 stars		$92.50-0.9%4.19%7.97Moderate Buy$106.93
Valero Energy (VLO)
2.2386 of 5 stars		$113.78-4.6%3.45%6.55Moderate Buy$130.23
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.