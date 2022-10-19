Newsroom workers at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette go on strike

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,683.52 (-0.98%)
DOW   30,347.88 (-0.58%)
QQQ   270.88 (-0.22%)
AAPL   143.53 (-0.15%)
MSFT   236.35 (-0.90%)
META   134.05 (+0.94%)
GOOGL   100.09 (-0.67%)
AMZN   115.09 (-1.09%)
TSLA   220.75 (+0.25%)
NVDA   120.44 (+0.64%)
NIO   10.97 (-10.16%)
BABA   73.05 (-4.31%)
AMD   57.19 (-1.26%)
T   15.52 (-0.51%)
MU   52.86 (+0.59%)
CGC   2.49 (-3.86%)
F   12.00 (-0.25%)
GE   70.36 (-0.48%)
DIS   99.74 (+1.28%)
AMC   6.18 (-5.07%)
PYPL   84.59 (-0.82%)
PFE   42.90 (-2.70%)
NFLX   275.07 (+14.20%)
S&P 500   3,683.52 (-0.98%)
DOW   30,347.88 (-0.58%)
QQQ   270.88 (-0.22%)
AAPL   143.53 (-0.15%)
MSFT   236.35 (-0.90%)
META   134.05 (+0.94%)
GOOGL   100.09 (-0.67%)
AMZN   115.09 (-1.09%)
TSLA   220.75 (+0.25%)
NVDA   120.44 (+0.64%)
NIO   10.97 (-10.16%)
BABA   73.05 (-4.31%)
AMD   57.19 (-1.26%)
T   15.52 (-0.51%)
MU   52.86 (+0.59%)
CGC   2.49 (-3.86%)
F   12.00 (-0.25%)
GE   70.36 (-0.48%)
DIS   99.74 (+1.28%)
AMC   6.18 (-5.07%)
PYPL   84.59 (-0.82%)
PFE   42.90 (-2.70%)
NFLX   275.07 (+14.20%)
S&P 500   3,683.52 (-0.98%)
DOW   30,347.88 (-0.58%)
QQQ   270.88 (-0.22%)
AAPL   143.53 (-0.15%)
MSFT   236.35 (-0.90%)
META   134.05 (+0.94%)
GOOGL   100.09 (-0.67%)
AMZN   115.09 (-1.09%)
TSLA   220.75 (+0.25%)
NVDA   120.44 (+0.64%)
NIO   10.97 (-10.16%)
BABA   73.05 (-4.31%)
AMD   57.19 (-1.26%)
T   15.52 (-0.51%)
MU   52.86 (+0.59%)
CGC   2.49 (-3.86%)
F   12.00 (-0.25%)
GE   70.36 (-0.48%)
DIS   99.74 (+1.28%)
AMC   6.18 (-5.07%)
PYPL   84.59 (-0.82%)
PFE   42.90 (-2.70%)
NFLX   275.07 (+14.20%)
S&P 500   3,683.52 (-0.98%)
DOW   30,347.88 (-0.58%)
QQQ   270.88 (-0.22%)
AAPL   143.53 (-0.15%)
MSFT   236.35 (-0.90%)
META   134.05 (+0.94%)
GOOGL   100.09 (-0.67%)
AMZN   115.09 (-1.09%)
TSLA   220.75 (+0.25%)
NVDA   120.44 (+0.64%)
NIO   10.97 (-10.16%)
BABA   73.05 (-4.31%)
AMD   57.19 (-1.26%)
T   15.52 (-0.51%)
MU   52.86 (+0.59%)
CGC   2.49 (-3.86%)
F   12.00 (-0.25%)
GE   70.36 (-0.48%)
DIS   99.74 (+1.28%)
AMC   6.18 (-5.07%)
PYPL   84.59 (-0.82%)
PFE   42.90 (-2.70%)
NFLX   275.07 (+14.20%)

Newsroom workers at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette go on strike

Wed., October 19, 2022 | The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Newsroom workers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette have gone on strike demanding that the company reinstate the terms of its previous contract and return to the bargaining table.

The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, which represents 101 workers, said its members began picketing Tuesday outside the newsroom on the city's North Shore and planned to continue the action Wednesday.

Guild members have been working without a contract since 2017 and Monday voted to authorize an unfair labor practice strike against the company. On Oct. 6, workers from unions that are responsible for production, distribution and advertising at the Post-Gazette walked off the job.

The Post-Gazette said in a statement that it would “continue to serve the Pittsburgh community, our readers and advertisers, despite any work stoppage.” Officials said they were confident the company would prevail when the National Labor Relations Board rules on the unfair labor practice accusation.

The walkout is the first major newspaper strike in the city in three decades. In 1992, WESA reports, about 600 members of a Teamsters local representing truck drivers and circulation route managers went on strike against the Pittsburgh Press, which ended up being sold and merged with the Post-Gazette.

Should you invest $1,000 in Post right now?

Before you consider Post, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Post wasn't on the list.

While Post currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.