Get an iPad Mini 4 for More Than 60 Percent off Now
Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests
March against inflation turns up political heat in France
Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
New UK Treasury chief insists Truss retains control
Small businesses brace for cautious holiday shoppers
United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
Get an iPad Mini 4 for More Than 60 Percent off Now
Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests
March against inflation turns up political heat in France
Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
New UK Treasury chief insists Truss retains control
Small businesses brace for cautious holiday shoppers
United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
Get an iPad Mini 4 for More Than 60 Percent off Now
Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests
March against inflation turns up political heat in France
Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
New UK Treasury chief insists Truss retains control
Small businesses brace for cautious holiday shoppers
United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
Get an iPad Mini 4 for More Than 60 Percent off Now
Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests
March against inflation turns up political heat in France
Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
New UK Treasury chief insists Truss retains control
Small businesses brace for cautious holiday shoppers
United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation

Next step for Elizabeth Holmes: Bid for a new trial

Mon., October 17, 2022 | Michael Liedtke, AP Technology Writer
Elizabeth Holmes
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, her mother, Noel Holmes, left, and father, Christian Holmes IV, arrive at federal court in San Jose, Calif., on Sept. 1, 2022. On Monday, Oct. 17, disgraced Theranos CEO Holmes will play one of her last cards to avoid a prison sentence when a federal judge questions a key prosecution witness who expressed post-trial regrets about testimony that helped convince a jury to convict her for investor fraud.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

On Monday, disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will play one of her last cards to avoid a prison sentence when a federal judge questions a key prosecution witness who expressed post-trial regrets about testimony that helped convince a jury to convict her for investor fraud.

That witness, former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff, made an uninvited visit to Holmes' Silicon Valley home in August. While he didn't speak to Holmes directly, Rosendorff told her partner William Evans that “he tried to answer the questions honestly but that the prosecutors tried to make everyone look bad” and felt “he had done something wrong,” according to court documents.

Prosecutors have scoffed at the notion that Rosendorff's attempt to see Holmes casts any doubts on his testimony.

U.S. District Judge Edward said during a Zoom hearing Friday that he intends to ask Rosendorff a few questions about why he visited Holmes’ home and whether the visit was driven by any doubts about the testimony he gave under oath during six days of the trial last year.

Davila emphasized that he expected the hearing to be brief and limited in scope after quashing a subpoena from Holmes’ lawyers seeking any non-privileged communications about his testimony. “This is not going to be a fishing expedition,” Davila said Friday,

Holmes, 38, is facing up to 20 years in prison for misleading investors about the progress her once-heralded startup Theranos was making with new blood-testing methods. She was supposed to be sentenced Monday, but the judge postponed that hearing once the Rosendorff questions arose. The judge set a new sentencing date for Holmes on Nov. 18.

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the Stocks Here .

