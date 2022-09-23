Next Week Brings Data-Heavy End to September

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,704.33 (-1.43%)
DOW   29,733.17 (-1.14%)
QQQ   277.64 (-0.87%)
AAPL   151.12 (-1.06%)
MSFT   239.05 (-0.80%)
META   142.00 (-0.57%)
GOOGL   99.25 (-0.89%)
AMZN   115.49 (-1.55%)
TSLA   282.31 (-2.18%)
NVDA   125.53 (-0.06%)
NIO   17.85 (-2.72%)
BABA   79.50 (-1.50%)
AMD   68.81 (-0.99%)
T   16.01 (-1.42%)
MU   49.01 (-1.31%)
CGC   2.70 (-0.74%)
F   12.34 (-3.37%)
DIS   100.94 (-1.19%)
AMC   7.83 (-0.25%)
PYPL   87.39 (-0.31%)
PFE   44.17 (-0.90%)
NFLX   234.96 (-0.88%)
S&P 500   3,704.33 (-1.43%)
DOW   29,733.17 (-1.14%)
QQQ   277.64 (-0.87%)
AAPL   151.12 (-1.06%)
MSFT   239.05 (-0.80%)
META   142.00 (-0.57%)
GOOGL   99.25 (-0.89%)
AMZN   115.49 (-1.55%)
TSLA   282.31 (-2.18%)
NVDA   125.53 (-0.06%)
NIO   17.85 (-2.72%)
BABA   79.50 (-1.50%)
AMD   68.81 (-0.99%)
T   16.01 (-1.42%)
MU   49.01 (-1.31%)
CGC   2.70 (-0.74%)
F   12.34 (-3.37%)
DIS   100.94 (-1.19%)
AMC   7.83 (-0.25%)
PYPL   87.39 (-0.31%)
PFE   44.17 (-0.90%)
NFLX   234.96 (-0.88%)
S&P 500   3,704.33 (-1.43%)
DOW   29,733.17 (-1.14%)
QQQ   277.64 (-0.87%)
AAPL   151.12 (-1.06%)
MSFT   239.05 (-0.80%)
META   142.00 (-0.57%)
GOOGL   99.25 (-0.89%)
AMZN   115.49 (-1.55%)
TSLA   282.31 (-2.18%)
NVDA   125.53 (-0.06%)
NIO   17.85 (-2.72%)
BABA   79.50 (-1.50%)
AMD   68.81 (-0.99%)
T   16.01 (-1.42%)
MU   49.01 (-1.31%)
CGC   2.70 (-0.74%)
F   12.34 (-3.37%)
DIS   100.94 (-1.19%)
AMC   7.83 (-0.25%)
PYPL   87.39 (-0.31%)
PFE   44.17 (-0.90%)
NFLX   234.96 (-0.88%)
S&P 500   3,704.33 (-1.43%)
DOW   29,733.17 (-1.14%)
QQQ   277.64 (-0.87%)
AAPL   151.12 (-1.06%)
MSFT   239.05 (-0.80%)
META   142.00 (-0.57%)
GOOGL   99.25 (-0.89%)
AMZN   115.49 (-1.55%)
TSLA   282.31 (-2.18%)
NVDA   125.53 (-0.06%)
NIO   17.85 (-2.72%)
BABA   79.50 (-1.50%)
AMD   68.81 (-0.99%)
T   16.01 (-1.42%)
MU   49.01 (-1.31%)
CGC   2.70 (-0.74%)
F   12.34 (-3.37%)
DIS   100.94 (-1.19%)
AMC   7.83 (-0.25%)
PYPL   87.39 (-0.31%)
PFE   44.17 (-0.90%)
NFLX   234.96 (-0.88%)

Next Week Brings Data-Heavy End to September

Thu., September 22, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

There is plenty of economic data on tap for the last week of September, including a host of consumer-related reports. Though the earnings docket is relatively bare, there are still a handful of companies announcing their reports, including Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), CarMax (KMX), Cintas (CTAS), Micron (MU), Nike (NKE), and Rite Aid (RAD).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The week kicks off with the Chicago Fed national activity index on Monday, Sept. 26.

Tuesday, Sept. 27, will bring durable goods orders, core durable goods orders, the S&P Case Shiller U.S. home price index, the consumer confidence index, and new home sales data.

The Goods Trade balance is on tap Wednesday, Sept. 28, along with retail inventories ex auto and pending home sales data. 

The usual initial and continuing weekly jobless claims data is due out Thursday, Sept. 29, as well as gross domestic product (GDP) revision. 

To close the week out on Friday, Sept. 30, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index and core PCE price index are slated for release, along with consumer spending data, the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), and consumer sentiment data. 

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.