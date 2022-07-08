×
S&P 500   3,899.38 (-0.08%)
DOW   31,338.15 (-0.15%)
QQQ   295.35 (+0.13%)
AAPL   147.04 (+0.47%)
MSFT   267.66 (-0.28%)
META   170.88 (-0.76%)
GOOGL   2,387.07 (+0.48%)
AMZN   115.54 (-0.68%)
TSLA   752.29 (+2.54%)
NVDA   158.38 (-0.13%)
NIO   22.60 (+0.44%)
BABA   120.90 (-1.22%)
AMD   79.35 (+0.06%)
MU   59.14 (+0.49%)
CGC   2.62 (-3.32%)
T   20.80 (-1.65%)
GE   63.25 (+0.40%)
F   11.62 (-0.26%)
DIS   95.86 (-1.61%)
AMC   14.66 (+1.24%)
PFE   53.17 (-0.47%)
PYPL   73.43 (-2.15%)
NFLX   186.98 (-1.21%)
NHTSA to investigate Florida Tesla crash that killed 2

Friday, July 8, 2022 | Tom Krisher, AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government's auto safety watchdog is sending investigators to another Tesla crash, this time one that killed two people along Interstate 75 in Florida.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed Friday that it sent a Special Crash Investigations team to probe the Wednesday crash into the back of a semi-trailer at a rest area near Gainesville.

The agency would not say if the Tesla was operating on one of the company's partially automated driving systems.

The Gainesville Sun reported that the Tesla was traveling on Interstate 75 and for an unknown reason, exited into a rest area. It then hit a parked Walmart Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The newspaper said the driver and passenger, both from Lompoc, California, were pronounced dead at the scene.


