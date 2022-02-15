Nielsen company's list of top 20 prime-time programs





NEW YORK (AP) — Here's the Nielsen company's list of the 20 most-watched prime time programs last week, their networks and viewership:

1. Super Bowl: L.A. Rams vs. Cincinnati, NBC, 99.18 million.

2. “Super Bowl Post Game,” NBC, 54.07 million.

3. Winter Olympics (Sunday), NBC, 21.28 million.

4. Winter Olympics (Thursday), NBC, 11.09 million.

5. Winter Olympics (Wednesday), NBC, 9.81 million.

6. Winter Olympics (Friday), NBC, 8.57 million.

7. Winter Olympics (Monday), NBC, 8.47 million.

8. Winter Olympics (Tuesday), NBC, 8.35 million.

9. Winter Olympics (Saturday), NBC, 8.24 million.

10. “911: Lone Star,” Fox, 5.18 million.

11. “Jeopardy! College Championship” (Friday), ABC, 4.6 million.

12. “Super Bowl's Great Commercials,” CBS, 4.595 million.

13. “Jeopardy! College Championship” (Wednesday), ABC, 4.57 million.

14. “Jeopardy! College Championship” (Thursday), ABC, 4.52 million.

15. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 4.29 million.

16. “Jeopardy! College Championship” (Tuesday), ABC, 4.28 million.

17. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 4.05 million.

18. “FBI,” CBS, 3.71 million.

19. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Thursday) Fox News, 3.67 million.

20. NBA Basketball: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, ABC, 3.61 million.

