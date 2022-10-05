Nigeria regulator seeks $70M penalty in lawsuit against Meta

S&P 500   3,775.22 (-0.41%)
DOW   30,241.39 (-0.25%)
QQQ   281.48 (-0.23%)
AAPL   146.11 (+0.01%)
MSFT   248.71 (-0.07%)
META   138.00 (-1.63%)
GOOGL   100.93 (-0.70%)
AMZN   120.48 (-0.50%)
TSLA   240.29 (-3.67%)
NVDA   131.49 (-0.14%)
NIO   15.96 (-4.60%)
BABA   84.40 (+0.34%)
AMD   67.76 (-0.21%)
T   15.93 (-0.99%)
MU   54.78 (+1.52%)
CGC   3.05 (-2.87%)
F   12.49 (+1.05%)
GE   67.78 (+0.36%)
DIS   100.47 (-0.96%)
AMC   7.53 (-3.83%)
PYPL   94.15 (+1.47%)
PFE   44.09 (-0.83%)
NFLX   234.31 (-2.67%)
S&P 500   3,775.22 (-0.41%)
DOW   30,241.39 (-0.25%)
QQQ   281.48 (-0.23%)
AAPL   146.11 (+0.01%)
MSFT   248.71 (-0.07%)
META   138.00 (-1.63%)
GOOGL   100.93 (-0.70%)
AMZN   120.48 (-0.50%)
TSLA   240.29 (-3.67%)
NVDA   131.49 (-0.14%)
NIO   15.96 (-4.60%)
BABA   84.40 (+0.34%)
AMD   67.76 (-0.21%)
T   15.93 (-0.99%)
MU   54.78 (+1.52%)
CGC   3.05 (-2.87%)
F   12.49 (+1.05%)
GE   67.78 (+0.36%)
DIS   100.47 (-0.96%)
AMC   7.53 (-3.83%)
PYPL   94.15 (+1.47%)
PFE   44.09 (-0.83%)
NFLX   234.31 (-2.67%)
S&P 500   3,775.22 (-0.41%)
DOW   30,241.39 (-0.25%)
QQQ   281.48 (-0.23%)
AAPL   146.11 (+0.01%)
MSFT   248.71 (-0.07%)
META   138.00 (-1.63%)
GOOGL   100.93 (-0.70%)
AMZN   120.48 (-0.50%)
TSLA   240.29 (-3.67%)
NVDA   131.49 (-0.14%)
NIO   15.96 (-4.60%)
BABA   84.40 (+0.34%)
AMD   67.76 (-0.21%)
T   15.93 (-0.99%)
MU   54.78 (+1.52%)
CGC   3.05 (-2.87%)
F   12.49 (+1.05%)
GE   67.78 (+0.36%)
DIS   100.47 (-0.96%)
AMC   7.53 (-3.83%)
PYPL   94.15 (+1.47%)
PFE   44.09 (-0.83%)
NFLX   234.31 (-2.67%)
S&P 500   3,775.22 (-0.41%)
DOW   30,241.39 (-0.25%)
QQQ   281.48 (-0.23%)
AAPL   146.11 (+0.01%)
MSFT   248.71 (-0.07%)
META   138.00 (-1.63%)
GOOGL   100.93 (-0.70%)
AMZN   120.48 (-0.50%)
TSLA   240.29 (-3.67%)
NVDA   131.49 (-0.14%)
NIO   15.96 (-4.60%)
BABA   84.40 (+0.34%)
AMD   67.76 (-0.21%)
T   15.93 (-0.99%)
MU   54.78 (+1.52%)
CGC   3.05 (-2.87%)
F   12.49 (+1.05%)
GE   67.78 (+0.36%)
DIS   100.47 (-0.96%)
AMC   7.53 (-3.83%)
PYPL   94.15 (+1.47%)
PFE   44.09 (-0.83%)
NFLX   234.31 (-2.67%)

Nigeria regulator seeks $70M penalty in lawsuit against Meta

Wed., October 5, 2022 | Chinedu Asadu, Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian advertising regulator has sued Meta, accusing the owner of Facebook and WhatsApp of publishing unauthorized ads and seeking a 30 billion naira ($70 million) fine.

The lawsuit filed in a local court by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, or ARCON, is the regulator's latest action that analysts say could hurt businesses highly dependent on digital ads for their growth.

Nigerian advertising laws require the regulator to approve ads based on certain criteria with the involvement of an advertising practitioner in Africa's largest economy.

“Before you put out anything, it should be vetted and approved by ARCON first before exposure," the agency said Tuesday. “Anything that has not been vetted and approved by ARCON is a violation of our law.”

A Meta spokesperson said the company doesn’t comment on ongoing legal claims.

The regulator published some details from the court filings, including a request for a declaration “that the continued publication and exposure of various advertisements directed at the Nigerian market through Facebook and Instagram platforms by Meta Platforms Incorporated without ensuring same is vetted and approved before exposure is illegal, unlawful and a violation of the extant advertising Law in Nigeria.”

The Nigerian government said Meta displaying unvetted ads has cost the country a loss of revenue, without providing details.

The agency warned against “unethical and irresponsible advertising on Nigeria’s advertising space,” raising questions over what constitutes such advertising.

The court case against Meta comes about a year after the Nigerian government began moves to get social media networks to run local offices in the country. That followed a seven-month ban on Twitter, which the government had accused of allowing “persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.”


___

Associated Press journalist Kelvin Chan contributed from London.

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.