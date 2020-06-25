Nike posts quarterly loss after virus forced store closures

In this March 22, 2017, file photo, the Nike logo appears above the post where it trades on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Nike lost $790 million in the fourth quarter, as soaring digital sales couldn’t make up for the loss of revenue from shuttered stores in most of the world. The world’s largest sports apparel maker said Thursday, June 25, 2020, that its revenue fell 38% to $6.3 billion in the three-month period ending May 31. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
The Nike store on Fifth Avenue is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Monday, June 22, 2020, in New York. Nike lost $790 million in the fourth quarter, as soaring digital sales couldn’t make up for the loss of revenue from shuttered stores in most of the world. The world’s largest sports apparel maker said Thursday, June 25, 2020, that its revenue fell 38% to $6.3 billion in the three-month period ending May 31. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell)
NEW YORK (AP) — Nike lost $790 million in the fourth quarter, as soaring digital sales couldn't make up for the loss of revenue from shuttered stores in most of the world.
The world's largest sports apparel maker said Thursday that its revenue fell 38% to $6.31 billion in the three-month period ending May 31. That was well below the $7.26 billion in revenue expected by Wall Street analysts, according to a survey by Zacks.
The Beaverton, Oregon-based company's quarterly loss amounted to 51 cents per share. Analysts had expected a profit of 2 cents a share.
Nike said 90% of its stores in North America, Europe, Latin America were closed during the period because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sales fell 46% in both North America and Europe but just 3% in China as stores reopened there. Revenue grew 1% in China when accounting for currency fluctuations.
The company grappled with costs associated with reducing built-up inventory, including wholesale markdowns and factory order cancellations. Product shipments to wholesale customers fell 50% during the period. Chief Financial Officer Matthew Friend said the company expects its inventory, which rose 30% in the fourth quarter, to be right-sized by the end of the second quarter.
Nike said about 90% of its directly owned stores are now open worldwide, including all of its stores in China.
A bright spot for Nike throughout the pandemic has been a rise in digital sales, which analysts say positions the company to emerge strongly from the crisis over the long-term. Nike has aggressively invested in its direct-to-consumer digital platforms in the past few years.
Nike said digital sales rose 75% in the fourth quarter and accounted for 30% of total revenue. Friend said Nike expects digital sales to account for 50% of its revenue in the near future.
Nike shares fell nearly 4% to $97.50 in after hours trading.
6 Gambling Stocks Ready For a Rebound
If you didn’t believe that gambling stocks are a worthwhile investment, consider this. The Business Research Company projects the global gambling market to reach $565.4 billion through 2022. That assumes that the industry will continue growing at is annual rate of 5.9%.
The gambling industry is composed of many segments. There are casinos, lotteries, and the now legalized segment of sports betting. But gambling is also broken down into offline gambling, online gambling and even virtual reality gambling. In fact, virtual reality gambling is projected to grow at an annual rate of 21.5% until 2022.
But virtual reality is only one of a number of emerging technologies that are changing the “traditional” face of the gambling industry. There are now hybrid games – the combination of online and land-based games and even augmented reality games.
And don’t forget about fantasy sports. Fantasy sports has created an entire industry and it wasn’t created for one person to have bragging rights over their buddies. Fantasy sports is a multi-million industry.
But like many other segments of the economy, gambling stocks were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Not only were casinos closed, but live sports were also put on hold. This dried up many of the traditional avenues of gambling, and gambling stocks sank lower as a result.
However, the global economy is starting to re-open. And while it was thought that casinos would be one of the last to come back, there are casinos that are starting to re-open. And, it’s becoming more and more likely that there will be live sports (likely without fans initially) sooner rather than later. And that will open up the fantasy sports market.
These stocks tend to move quickly. So now is the time to take action. That’s why we’ve created this special presentation that highlights 6 gambling stocks that are ready for a rebound. The sell-off was real, but so will the comeback. And when it does, these stocks may cost much more than they do now.
View the "6 Gambling Stocks Ready For a Rebound".