Nike, Rite Aid fall; Darden Restaurants, Lumentum rise

Thursday, March 25, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

RH, up $43.97 to $529.08.

The furniture and housewares chain reported encouraging fourth-quarter profits and revenue.

KB Home, up $1.01 to $44.40.

The homebuilder's first-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

Rite Aid Corp., down $4.77 to $18.57.

The drugstore chain trimmed its financial forecasts, citing a light cold and flu season along with the continued impact of COVID-19.

Darden Restaurants Inc., up $10.97 to $144.90.

The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants gave investors a strong profit forecast after reporting solid third-quarter earnings.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., up 8 cents to $2.58.

Seagen made a $13 million investment in the the biotechnology company.

Lumentum Holdings Inc., up $6.74 to $85.74.

Coherent scrapped its $5.7 billion buyout bid for the maker of optical products for telecommunications and data centers.

Capital One Financial Corp., up $3.96 to $127.87.

Bond yields edged higher and boosted banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Nike Inc., down $4.52 to $128.64.

The sportswear brand faces a boycott in China over its comments on reports of forced labor in the Xinjiang region.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
RH (RH)1.2$529.08+9.1%N/A67.48Buy$469.94
Darden Restaurants (DRI)2.0$144.90+8.2%1.02%-150.94Buy$122.19
Lumentum (LITE)2.2$85.72+8.5%N/A43.08Buy$113.06
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)0.7$2.59+3.6%N/A-4.89BuyN/A
Rite Aid (RAD)0.8$18.57-20.4%N/A-2.50Hold$13.33
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


