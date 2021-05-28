 Skip to main content

Nike says it ended deal with Neymar amid assault allegations

Friday, May 28, 2021 | Samuel Petrequin, AP Sports Writer


PSG's Neymar reacts during the French League One soccer match between Brest and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Francis-Le Ble stadium in Brest, France, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Nike has confirmed it ended its sponsorship agreement with Neymar after he refused to collaborate in an investigation into an accusation that he sexually assaulted a female employee from the company years ago.

The soccer superstar has denied the accusation and criticized the company on Instagram while training with Brazil outside Rio de Janeiro.

Neymar called Nike’s claims “an absurd lie.”

Nike didn’t give a reason last August when it parted ways with the Paris Saint-Germain forward. But the company said in a statement on Thursday that it terminated the contract because Neymar refused to participate “in a good faith investigation of credible allegations of wrongdoing by an employee."

Nike said it could not speak in detail about the case when their deal ended because the investigation was not conclusive.

“No single set of facts emerged that would enable us to speak substantively on the matter," Nike said. “It would be inappropriate for Nike to make an accusatory statement without being able to provide supporting facts."

The Wall Street Journal first reported the story on Thursday. The newspaper reported that the Nike employee told friends as well as colleagues in 2016 that Neymar tried to force her to perform oral sex in his hotel room while in New York, where she was helping to coordinate events and logistics for the player and his entourage.

A message seeking comment was left with the NYPD. A search of the police department’s online incident database returned no complaints matching the details of that account, suggesting no report was filed. The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined comment.

Nike said it was “deeply disturbed by sexual assault allegations" and confirmed the alleged incident took place in 2016, when Neymar played with Barcelona. Nike said it received an official notice of the incident two years later.

The company said it respected the employee's initial desire to avoid an investigation and to keep the matter private.

“In 2019, when the employee later expressed interest in pursuing the matter, we acted immediately," it said. “Nike commissioned an independent investigation and retained separate independent legal counsel for the employee, of her choosing and at the company’s expense."

Neymar wrote a long Instagram post on Friday addressing the end of the Nike partnership and the sexual assault allegation without going into details.

“I really don’t understand how a serious company can distort a business relationship that is supported by documents. Written words cannot be altered. They are very clear,” Neymar wrote.

“Once again I am warned that I cannot comment in public. Against my own will, I shall obey.”

The footballer also said he travelled and worked with Nike employees several times after the alleged incident, and nothing changed in the relationship.

“I was not given the opportunity to defend myself. I was not given the opportunity to know who this person was that was allegedly offended. I don’t even know her,” he wrote. “I never had any kind of relationship or approach with this person. I didn’t even have a chance to talk to her, to know the real reasons for her pain. That person, an employee, was not protected. I, a sponsored athlete, was not protected.”

The Brazilian also regretted having to wear a shirt sponsored by Nike at his club Paris Saint-Germain.

“Irony of fate I will continue to stamp a brand on my chest that betrayed me. That's life for you!” he wrote. “I remain firm and strong, believing that time, always this cruel time, will bring the true answers.”

Neymar is expected to play two World Cup qualifiers in early June. He is widely believed to be in Brazil's squad to be announced for next month's Copa America.

___

AP Sports Writer Mauricio Savarese in Sao Paulo contributed to this report.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)


7 Hotel Stocks Just Waiting For the Vaccine

Like any group of stocks related to travel and tourism, hotel stocks saw a steep drop in share prices in 2020. The leisure and hospitality sector that once had 15 million employees has lost 4 million jobs since February.

Many major cities will be feeling the ripple effects of the Covid-19 pandemic for years. However, there is ample evidence that shows the pandemic may be coming to an end. The number of new cases is dropping. The number of those getting vaccinated is rising. And even in the cities with the most restrictive mitigation measures, the slow process of reopening is beginning.

All of this can’t come fast enough for individuals who rely on the travel and tourism industry for their livelihood. Hotel chains had at least some revenue coming in the door. And when earnings season concludes, the more budget-friendly hotel chains may realize revenue that is 75% of its 2019 numbers. But that is not enough to bring the hotels to anywhere near full employment. Particularly with hotels that have bars and restaurants that have remained closed or open at limited capacity.

Many economists are optimistic that travel may begin to look more normal by the summer of this year. And the global economy may deliver 6.4% GDP growth this year. With that in mind, the hotel chains with the best fundamentals and the broadest footprint will be in the best position as the economy reopens.

View the "7 Hotel Stocks Just Waiting For the Vaccine".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.