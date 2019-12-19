Nike's sales get boost from direct-to-consumer strategy

S&P 500   3,205.37 (+0.45%)
DOW   28,376.96 (+0.49%)
QQQ   210.86 (+0.63%)
AAPL   280.02 (+0.10%)
FB   206.06 (+1.76%)
MSFT   155.71 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   1,356.44 (+0.34%)
AMZN   1,792.28 (+0.46%)
CGC   20.07 (+1.72%)
NVDA   235.46 (+2.59%)
MU   54.53 (+2.81%)
BABA   210.13 (+0.06%)
GE   11.04 (+0.73%)
TSLA   404.04 (+2.77%)
T   38.93 (+0.49%)
AMD   42.83 (+1.25%)
ACB   2.27 (+3.65%)
F   9.41 (-1.36%)
PRI   134.94 (-0.29%)
NFLX   332.22 (+3.56%)
BAC   34.95 (-0.46%)
GILD   65.29 (-0.59%)
DIS   146.15 (-0.08%)
S&P 500   3,205.37 (+0.45%)
DOW   28,376.96 (+0.49%)
QQQ   210.86 (+0.63%)
AAPL   280.02 (+0.10%)
FB   206.06 (+1.76%)
MSFT   155.71 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   1,356.44 (+0.34%)
AMZN   1,792.28 (+0.46%)
CGC   20.07 (+1.72%)
NVDA   235.46 (+2.59%)
MU   54.53 (+2.81%)
BABA   210.13 (+0.06%)
GE   11.04 (+0.73%)
TSLA   404.04 (+2.77%)
T   38.93 (+0.49%)
AMD   42.83 (+1.25%)
ACB   2.27 (+3.65%)
F   9.41 (-1.36%)
PRI   134.94 (-0.29%)
NFLX   332.22 (+3.56%)
BAC   34.95 (-0.46%)
GILD   65.29 (-0.59%)
DIS   146.15 (-0.08%)
S&P 500   3,205.37 (+0.45%)
DOW   28,376.96 (+0.49%)
QQQ   210.86 (+0.63%)
AAPL   280.02 (+0.10%)
FB   206.06 (+1.76%)
MSFT   155.71 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   1,356.44 (+0.34%)
AMZN   1,792.28 (+0.46%)
CGC   20.07 (+1.72%)
NVDA   235.46 (+2.59%)
MU   54.53 (+2.81%)
BABA   210.13 (+0.06%)
GE   11.04 (+0.73%)
TSLA   404.04 (+2.77%)
T   38.93 (+0.49%)
AMD   42.83 (+1.25%)
ACB   2.27 (+3.65%)
F   9.41 (-1.36%)
PRI   134.94 (-0.29%)
NFLX   332.22 (+3.56%)
BAC   34.95 (-0.46%)
GILD   65.29 (-0.59%)
DIS   146.15 (-0.08%)
S&P 500   3,205.37 (+0.45%)
DOW   28,376.96 (+0.49%)
QQQ   210.86 (+0.63%)
AAPL   280.02 (+0.10%)
FB   206.06 (+1.76%)
MSFT   155.71 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   1,356.44 (+0.34%)
AMZN   1,792.28 (+0.46%)
CGC   20.07 (+1.72%)
NVDA   235.46 (+2.59%)
MU   54.53 (+2.81%)
BABA   210.13 (+0.06%)
GE   11.04 (+0.73%)
TSLA   404.04 (+2.77%)
T   38.93 (+0.49%)
AMD   42.83 (+1.25%)
ACB   2.27 (+3.65%)
F   9.41 (-1.36%)
PRI   134.94 (-0.29%)
NFLX   332.22 (+3.56%)
BAC   34.95 (-0.46%)
GILD   65.29 (-0.59%)
DIS   146.15 (-0.08%)
Log in

Nike's sales get boost from direct-to-consumer strategy

Posted on Thursday, December 19th, 2019 By Alexandra Olson, AP Business Writer


In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo Nike clothes are displayed at a Kohl's store in Colma, Calif. Nike Inc. reports earnings on Thursday, Dec. 19. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nike’s quarterly results again beat Wall Street expectations, as its online sales grew and customers shrugged off a series of corporate scandals.

The company's revenues grew to $10.33 billion in the second quarter ending Nov. 30, up 10% from the same period last year. Analysts had been expecting $10.1 billion in revenue, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Nike's North America sales, however, disappointed slightly at $3.98 billion, up 5% from $3.78 billion during the same period last year. Analyst had anticipated sales closer to $4 billion, according to FactSet.

Nike's shares fell $1.95, or almost 2%, to $99.18 in after-hours trading.

Its net income rose 32% to $1.12 billion. Strong sales, a lower tax rate and a focus on selling more shoes at full price helped offset cost increases related to tariffs. Earnings per share rose to 70 cents, beating expectations of 58 cents per share, according to Zacks.

It was Nike's first earnings reporting since announcing that CEO Mark Parker will step down early next year. He will be replaced by board member John Donahoe, who formerly ran e-commerce company eBay and was tapped to push forward Nike’s digital transformation.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company has focused on building up its direct-to-consumer business through its own website, app and stores. The company launched a subscription service for children’s shoes last summer. Last month, it announced it will stop selling its sneakers and athletic gear directly to Amazon, ending a two-year-old pilot program with the world’s largest online retailer.

Selling sneakers directly to its customers gives Nike information on its shoppers that can help it design shoes in colors or sizes it knows they want.

Nike said its operating expenses rose 9% to $2.44 billion as the company invested in its NIKE Direct business and global operations.

The quarter covered a scandal-marked period for Nike, but the sneaker company's sales have a history of shrugging of controversy.

In October, renowned track coach Alberto Salazar was banned from the sport for four years by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for running experiments with supplements and testosterone that were bankrolled and supported by Nike. Documents released by the USADA revealed that Parker was aware of the experiments.

Nike announced that it was shutting down its elite Oregon Project track and field program overseen by Salazar, though the company defended the coach against the allegations.

Parker, who will come Nike’s executive chairman in January, said he never had any reason to believe the tests violated doping rules.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Nike (NKE)$101.15+0.6%0.97%40.62Buy$99.50
eBay (EBAY)$36.04+1.1%1.55%20.36Hold$42.77

More on MarketBeat
15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most
15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love
15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying
10 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now10 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now
20 Stocks to Sell Now20 Stocks to Sell Now
12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel