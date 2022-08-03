NLRB orders mine workers union to pay coal company over $13M

S&P 500   4,161.09 (+1.71%)
DOW   32,858.38 (+1.43%)
QQQ   323.22 (+2.83%)
AAPL   166.36 (+3.97%)
MSFT   282.54 (+2.81%)
META   168.71 (+5.32%)
GOOGL   118.29 (+2.74%)
AMZN   140.02 (+4.37%)
TSLA   925.35 (+2.62%)
NVDA   188.73 (+1.87%)
NIO   20.23 (+0.25%)
BABA   95.92 (+3.56%)
AMD   98.39 (-0.91%)
MU   64.28 (+2.90%)
T   18.44 (+0.44%)
CGC   2.90 (+1.05%)
GE   75.12 (+1.02%)
F   15.76 (+3.96%)
DIS   109.23 (+4.32%)
AMC   18.11 (+7.41%)
PFE   50.02 (+0.66%)
PYPL   97.97 (+9.30%)
NFLX   227.69 (+2.83%)
S&P 500   4,161.09 (+1.71%)
DOW   32,858.38 (+1.43%)
QQQ   323.22 (+2.83%)
AAPL   166.36 (+3.97%)
MSFT   282.54 (+2.81%)
META   168.71 (+5.32%)
GOOGL   118.29 (+2.74%)
AMZN   140.02 (+4.37%)
TSLA   925.35 (+2.62%)
NVDA   188.73 (+1.87%)
NIO   20.23 (+0.25%)
BABA   95.92 (+3.56%)
AMD   98.39 (-0.91%)
MU   64.28 (+2.90%)
T   18.44 (+0.44%)
CGC   2.90 (+1.05%)
GE   75.12 (+1.02%)
F   15.76 (+3.96%)
DIS   109.23 (+4.32%)
AMC   18.11 (+7.41%)
PFE   50.02 (+0.66%)
PYPL   97.97 (+9.30%)
NFLX   227.69 (+2.83%)
S&P 500   4,161.09 (+1.71%)
DOW   32,858.38 (+1.43%)
QQQ   323.22 (+2.83%)
AAPL   166.36 (+3.97%)
MSFT   282.54 (+2.81%)
META   168.71 (+5.32%)
GOOGL   118.29 (+2.74%)
AMZN   140.02 (+4.37%)
TSLA   925.35 (+2.62%)
NVDA   188.73 (+1.87%)
NIO   20.23 (+0.25%)
BABA   95.92 (+3.56%)
AMD   98.39 (-0.91%)
MU   64.28 (+2.90%)
T   18.44 (+0.44%)
CGC   2.90 (+1.05%)
GE   75.12 (+1.02%)
F   15.76 (+3.96%)
DIS   109.23 (+4.32%)
AMC   18.11 (+7.41%)
PFE   50.02 (+0.66%)
PYPL   97.97 (+9.30%)
NFLX   227.69 (+2.83%)
S&P 500   4,161.09 (+1.71%)
DOW   32,858.38 (+1.43%)
QQQ   323.22 (+2.83%)
AAPL   166.36 (+3.97%)
MSFT   282.54 (+2.81%)
META   168.71 (+5.32%)
GOOGL   118.29 (+2.74%)
AMZN   140.02 (+4.37%)
TSLA   925.35 (+2.62%)
NVDA   188.73 (+1.87%)
NIO   20.23 (+0.25%)
BABA   95.92 (+3.56%)
AMD   98.39 (-0.91%)
MU   64.28 (+2.90%)
T   18.44 (+0.44%)
CGC   2.90 (+1.05%)
GE   75.12 (+1.02%)
F   15.76 (+3.96%)
DIS   109.23 (+4.32%)
AMC   18.11 (+7.41%)
PFE   50.02 (+0.66%)
PYPL   97.97 (+9.30%)
NFLX   227.69 (+2.83%)

NLRB orders mine workers union to pay coal company over $13M

Wed., August 3, 2022 | The Associated Press


Members and supporters of the of the United Mine Workers of America demonstrate outside BlackRock headquarters on Nov. 4, 2021, in New York. A federal oversight board ordered the United Mine Workers of America on July 22, 2022, to pay more than $13 million in compensation to an Alabama coal company where members have been on strike for more than a year, a ruling the union said Wednesday, Aug. 3, it would challenge. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A federal oversight board ordered the United Mine Workers of America to pay more than $13 million in compensation to an Alabama coal company where members have been on strike for more than a year, a ruling the union said Wednesday it would challenge.

The National Labor Relations Board said Warrior Met Coal Mining was due some $13.3 million for costs including increased security, damage repair and lost revenues from unmined coal, and individuals were due almost $30,000, mostly for damage to vehicles. Both amounts included interest.

The union, with roughly 1,100 members who went on strike against the Alabama-based company on April 1, 2021, called the NLRB assessment an “outrageous” decision that it planned to fight.

“Is it now the policy of the federal government that unions be required to pay a company’s losses as a consequence of their members exercising their rights as working people? This is outrageous and effectively negates workers’ right to strike. It cannot stand,” international union president Cecil E. Roberts said in a statement.

A company representative did not immediately return an email seeking comment. The NLRB issued the order on July 22.

Both the union and Warrior Met have blamed each other for the prolonged strike, which centers on the company's mining operations southwest of Birmingham. The two sides have talked as recently as last week, a union spokesman said.

The union is striking at Warrior Met's No. 4 and No. 7 mines, a preparation plant and a central shop, all in Tuscaloosa County. The union and Warrior Met reached an agreement to end the walkout a few days after it began, but members rebuffed the settlement.

United Mine Workers has said union members gave up money to bring the company out of the Walter Energy bankruptcy six years ago, and workers have sought improved health benefits. Warrior Met contends it offered workers a competitive package that would protect jobs and the company's future.


In May, Warrior Met reported net income of $146.2 million in the first quarter compared with a loss of $21.4 million for the same period last year. The company said the strike cost it $6.7 million for the quarter because of security and other expenses, and having the mines idle cost $3 million.

Warrior Met said it produced 1.5 million short tons of coal in the first quarter compared with 2.2 million short tons in the first quarter last year.


7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations

Consumer discretionary stocks are those of companies that make products that are popular, but not considered essential. These stocks tend to perform well in a bull market but can lag behind the broader market during periods of volatility. And for the last six months, the volatility that the market has been enduring is adding risk to buying consumer discretionary stocks.

Simply put, consumers will have to be discerning because there are a lot of stocks that will perform poorly. However, like most sectors of the market, it's important for investors to not paint all consumer discretionary stocks with a broad brush. There are several companies that continue to show solid demand remains in place. This is despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're highlighting seven consumer discretionary stocks that are worthy of keeping in your portfolio no matter what happens in the broader market.



View the "7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.