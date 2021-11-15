No 3rd trial against federal agent in fatal Hawaii shooting

S&P 500   4,682.80 (+0.00%)
DOW   36,087.45 (-0.04%)
QQQ   394.61 (-0.02%)
AAPL   150.00 (+0.01%)
MSFT   336.07 (-0.19%)
FB   347.56 (+1.96%)
GOOGL   2,969.04 (-0.15%)
AMZN   3,545.68 (+0.58%)
TSLA   1,013.39 (-1.94%)
NVDA   300.25 (-1.20%)
BABA   166.54 (-0.16%)
NIO   40.57 (-4.92%)
CGC   14.45 (-5.37%)
AMD   146.49 (-0.95%)
GE   106.67 (-0.86%)
MU   76.78 (-0.67%)
T   24.80 (-0.56%)
F   19.86 (+1.85%)
DIS   158.43 (-0.75%)
ACB   8.11 (-4.59%)
AMC   42.68 (+6.70%)
PFE   49.65 (-0.16%)
BA   233.09 (+5.49%)
S&P 500   4,682.80 (+0.00%)
DOW   36,087.45 (-0.04%)
QQQ   394.61 (-0.02%)
AAPL   150.00 (+0.01%)
MSFT   336.07 (-0.19%)
FB   347.56 (+1.96%)
GOOGL   2,969.04 (-0.15%)
AMZN   3,545.68 (+0.58%)
TSLA   1,013.39 (-1.94%)
NVDA   300.25 (-1.20%)
BABA   166.54 (-0.16%)
NIO   40.57 (-4.92%)
CGC   14.45 (-5.37%)
AMD   146.49 (-0.95%)
GE   106.67 (-0.86%)
MU   76.78 (-0.67%)
T   24.80 (-0.56%)
F   19.86 (+1.85%)
DIS   158.43 (-0.75%)
ACB   8.11 (-4.59%)
AMC   42.68 (+6.70%)
PFE   49.65 (-0.16%)
BA   233.09 (+5.49%)
S&P 500   4,682.80 (+0.00%)
DOW   36,087.45 (-0.04%)
QQQ   394.61 (-0.02%)
AAPL   150.00 (+0.01%)
MSFT   336.07 (-0.19%)
FB   347.56 (+1.96%)
GOOGL   2,969.04 (-0.15%)
AMZN   3,545.68 (+0.58%)
TSLA   1,013.39 (-1.94%)
NVDA   300.25 (-1.20%)
BABA   166.54 (-0.16%)
NIO   40.57 (-4.92%)
CGC   14.45 (-5.37%)
AMD   146.49 (-0.95%)
GE   106.67 (-0.86%)
MU   76.78 (-0.67%)
T   24.80 (-0.56%)
F   19.86 (+1.85%)
DIS   158.43 (-0.75%)
ACB   8.11 (-4.59%)
AMC   42.68 (+6.70%)
PFE   49.65 (-0.16%)
BA   233.09 (+5.49%)
S&P 500   4,682.80 (+0.00%)
DOW   36,087.45 (-0.04%)
QQQ   394.61 (-0.02%)
AAPL   150.00 (+0.01%)
MSFT   336.07 (-0.19%)
FB   347.56 (+1.96%)
GOOGL   2,969.04 (-0.15%)
AMZN   3,545.68 (+0.58%)
TSLA   1,013.39 (-1.94%)
NVDA   300.25 (-1.20%)
BABA   166.54 (-0.16%)
NIO   40.57 (-4.92%)
CGC   14.45 (-5.37%)
AMD   146.49 (-0.95%)
GE   106.67 (-0.86%)
MU   76.78 (-0.67%)
T   24.80 (-0.56%)
F   19.86 (+1.85%)
DIS   158.43 (-0.75%)
ACB   8.11 (-4.59%)
AMC   42.68 (+6.70%)
PFE   49.65 (-0.16%)
BA   233.09 (+5.49%)

No 3rd trial against federal agent in fatal Hawaii shooting

Monday, November 15, 2021 | Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Ten years after a federal agent shot and killed a man during an altercation in a Hawaii fast-food restaurant, Honolulu's prosecuting attorney announced Monday his office will not seek a third trial in the case.

U.S. State Department Special Agent Christopher Deedy was in Honolulu helping with security for the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. He was off-duty and bar-hopping with friends on his first night in Waikiki when he fatally shot Kollin Elderts in a McDonald’s.

Deedy testified at two trials that he was protecting others from the aggressive Elderts. Prosecutors have said Deedy was drunk, inexperienced and fueled by warnings from a fellow agent that Hawaii locals are hostile toward federal workers and outsiders.

A 2013 murder trial ended in a hung jury. A second jury in 2014 acquitted Deedy of murder but deadlocked on manslaughter.

A federal appeals court ruled that if prosecutors wanted to try Deedy a third time, it can only be for assault, not manslaughter.

Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said the evidence presented at two trials were virtually the same, and a third trial would likely result in another hung jury.

Deedy's attorney, Thomas Otake, said he would comment on Alm's decision later on Monday.


7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain

E-commerce is being identified as a prime contributor to our current supply chain difficulties. Flush with cash during the pandemic, many Americans took to shopping online as part of their new normal. Demand quickly outpaced supply, particularly as many factories were dealing with labor shortages due to Covid-19 restrictions.

While that may oversimplify the problem with the global supply chain, there’s little doubt that e-commerce transactions have made an impact. In fact, e-commerce was one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s part of the continuing digitization of the economy. And that makes it a segment that investors can’t afford to ignore.

Just how much of an impact does e-commerce make? In 2020 alone, there were 454 billion transactions worldwide totaling $4.2 trillion in sales. But that only tells part of the story. As big as that number is, it makes up less than 20% (17.8%) of all retail sales worldwide. A large number of those transactions go through Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

However, if you missed out on buying Amazon when it was still “just” an online bookseller, you may find a share price of over $3,000 per share a little tough to swallow. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation. We’ve identified seven companies that are likely to perform well despite the current supply chain crisis and have business models that will be sustainable even when supply and demand get back into balance.

View the "7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.