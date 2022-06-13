No bartender required: premixed Jack and Coke going on sale

×
S&P 500   3,749.63 (-3.88%)
DOW   30,516.74 (-2.79%)
QQQ   276.43 (-4.30%)
AAPL   132.34 (-3.49%)
MSFT   243.58 (-3.72%)
META   164.57 (-6.27%)
GOOGL   2,134.74 (-3.98%)
AMZN   103.86 (-5.28%)
TSLA   649.18 (-6.82%)
NVDA   157.05 (-7.48%)
NIO   16.03 (-11.63%)
BABA   98.86 (-10.00%)
AMD   87.20 (-8.04%)
MU   58.96 (-5.84%)
CGC   3.27 (-10.41%)
T   19.74 (-4.59%)
GE   67.70 (-4.96%)
F   11.82 (-7.29%)
DIS   95.76 (-3.66%)
AMC   11.49 (-7.56%)
PFE   47.89 (-4.16%)
PYPL   74.09 (-6.57%)
NFLX   170.14 (-7.00%)
S&P 500   3,749.63 (-3.88%)
DOW   30,516.74 (-2.79%)
QQQ   276.43 (-4.30%)
AAPL   132.34 (-3.49%)
MSFT   243.58 (-3.72%)
META   164.57 (-6.27%)
GOOGL   2,134.74 (-3.98%)
AMZN   103.86 (-5.28%)
TSLA   649.18 (-6.82%)
NVDA   157.05 (-7.48%)
NIO   16.03 (-11.63%)
BABA   98.86 (-10.00%)
AMD   87.20 (-8.04%)
MU   58.96 (-5.84%)
CGC   3.27 (-10.41%)
T   19.74 (-4.59%)
GE   67.70 (-4.96%)
F   11.82 (-7.29%)
DIS   95.76 (-3.66%)
AMC   11.49 (-7.56%)
PFE   47.89 (-4.16%)
PYPL   74.09 (-6.57%)
NFLX   170.14 (-7.00%)
S&P 500   3,749.63 (-3.88%)
DOW   30,516.74 (-2.79%)
QQQ   276.43 (-4.30%)
AAPL   132.34 (-3.49%)
MSFT   243.58 (-3.72%)
META   164.57 (-6.27%)
GOOGL   2,134.74 (-3.98%)
AMZN   103.86 (-5.28%)
TSLA   649.18 (-6.82%)
NVDA   157.05 (-7.48%)
NIO   16.03 (-11.63%)
BABA   98.86 (-10.00%)
AMD   87.20 (-8.04%)
MU   58.96 (-5.84%)
CGC   3.27 (-10.41%)
T   19.74 (-4.59%)
GE   67.70 (-4.96%)
F   11.82 (-7.29%)
DIS   95.76 (-3.66%)
AMC   11.49 (-7.56%)
PFE   47.89 (-4.16%)
PYPL   74.09 (-6.57%)
NFLX   170.14 (-7.00%)
S&P 500   3,749.63 (-3.88%)
DOW   30,516.74 (-2.79%)
QQQ   276.43 (-4.30%)
AAPL   132.34 (-3.49%)
MSFT   243.58 (-3.72%)
META   164.57 (-6.27%)
GOOGL   2,134.74 (-3.98%)
AMZN   103.86 (-5.28%)
TSLA   649.18 (-6.82%)
NVDA   157.05 (-7.48%)
NIO   16.03 (-11.63%)
BABA   98.86 (-10.00%)
AMD   87.20 (-8.04%)
MU   58.96 (-5.84%)
CGC   3.27 (-10.41%)
T   19.74 (-4.59%)
GE   67.70 (-4.96%)
F   11.82 (-7.29%)
DIS   95.76 (-3.66%)
AMC   11.49 (-7.56%)
PFE   47.89 (-4.16%)
PYPL   74.09 (-6.57%)
NFLX   170.14 (-7.00%)

No bartender required: premixed Jack and Coke going on sale

Monday, June 13, 2022 | Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer

It’s a Jack and Coke with no bartender required.

Coca-Cola Co. said Monday it’s partnering with Brown-Forman Corp., the maker of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, to sell premixed cocktails. The canned Jack and Coke will be sold globally after a launch in Mexico late this year. A zero-sugar version will also be available.

“This relationship brings together two classic American icons to deliver consumers a taste experience they love in a way that is consistent, convenient, and portable,” said Brown-Forman President and CEO Lawson Whiting.

The move comes amid strong global sales of of ready-to-drink alcoholic blends, including hard seltzers like White Claw. Global consumption of ready-to-drink beverages jumped 26% in 2020 and 14% last year, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, an alcohol market research firm. For comparison, global consumption of all alcohols was up 3%.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman has been making ready-to-drink cocktails since 1994, when it launched spiked lemonade, cola and apple juice in Australia.

Atlanta-based Coca-Cola, by contrast, has been slower to add alcoholic drinks to its portfolio of 200 brands ever since selling off a California winery it owned in the early 1980s.

Coke launched Lemon-Dou, its first ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage, in 2018 in Japan. More recently, it has launched Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade and Fresca Mixed.

“We are strategically experimenting and learning in alcohol,” said Khalil Younes, Coke’s president of emerging categories. “We are excited about the opportunities, but we also know it will require effort and patience.”


7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen.  Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.



View the "7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.