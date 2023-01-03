QQQ   263.10 (-1.19%)
AAPL   124.89 (-3.88%)
MSFT   238.32 (-0.63%)
META   124.09 (+3.12%)
GOOGL   88.88 (+0.74%)
AMZN   84.53 (+0.63%)
TSLA   107.12 (-13.04%)
NVDA   141.80 (-2.97%)
NIO   9.60 (-1.54%)
BABA   91.56 (+3.94%)
AMD   64.18 (-0.91%)
T   18.50 (+0.49%)
MU   50.35 (+0.74%)
F   11.75 (+1.03%)
CGC   2.31 (+0.00%)
GE   84.23 (+0.53%)
DIS   88.47 (+1.83%)
AMC   3.96 (-2.70%)
PFE   51.07 (-0.33%)
PYPL   74.36 (+4.41%)
NFLX   293.34 (-0.52%)
QQQ   263.10 (-1.19%)
AAPL   124.89 (-3.88%)
MSFT   238.32 (-0.63%)
META   124.09 (+3.12%)
GOOGL   88.88 (+0.74%)
AMZN   84.53 (+0.63%)
TSLA   107.12 (-13.04%)
NVDA   141.80 (-2.97%)
NIO   9.60 (-1.54%)
BABA   91.56 (+3.94%)
AMD   64.18 (-0.91%)
T   18.50 (+0.49%)
MU   50.35 (+0.74%)
F   11.75 (+1.03%)
CGC   2.31 (+0.00%)
GE   84.23 (+0.53%)
DIS   88.47 (+1.83%)
AMC   3.96 (-2.70%)
PFE   51.07 (-0.33%)
PYPL   74.36 (+4.41%)
NFLX   293.34 (-0.52%)
QQQ   263.10 (-1.19%)
AAPL   124.89 (-3.88%)
MSFT   238.32 (-0.63%)
META   124.09 (+3.12%)
GOOGL   88.88 (+0.74%)
AMZN   84.53 (+0.63%)
TSLA   107.12 (-13.04%)
NVDA   141.80 (-2.97%)
NIO   9.60 (-1.54%)
BABA   91.56 (+3.94%)
AMD   64.18 (-0.91%)
T   18.50 (+0.49%)
MU   50.35 (+0.74%)
F   11.75 (+1.03%)
CGC   2.31 (+0.00%)
GE   84.23 (+0.53%)
DIS   88.47 (+1.83%)
AMC   3.96 (-2.70%)
PFE   51.07 (-0.33%)
PYPL   74.36 (+4.41%)
NFLX   293.34 (-0.52%)
QQQ   263.10 (-1.19%)
AAPL   124.89 (-3.88%)
MSFT   238.32 (-0.63%)
META   124.09 (+3.12%)
GOOGL   88.88 (+0.74%)
AMZN   84.53 (+0.63%)
TSLA   107.12 (-13.04%)
NVDA   141.80 (-2.97%)
NIO   9.60 (-1.54%)
BABA   91.56 (+3.94%)
AMD   64.18 (-0.91%)
T   18.50 (+0.49%)
MU   50.35 (+0.74%)
F   11.75 (+1.03%)
CGC   2.31 (+0.00%)
GE   84.23 (+0.53%)
DIS   88.47 (+1.83%)
AMC   3.96 (-2.70%)
PFE   51.07 (-0.33%)
PYPL   74.36 (+4.41%)
NFLX   293.34 (-0.52%)

No cash, no bank heists in Denmark; criminals now go online

Tue., January 3, 2023 | The Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — For the first time in years, Denmark hasn't recorded a single bank robbery. There wouldn't have been much point.

Cash transactions in the Nordic country have become virtually obsolete, with Danes increasingly opting to use cards and smart phones for payments.

The Danish bank employees' union on Tuesday welcomed the news that 2022 had been robbery-free.

“It is just amazing. Because (robberies) put an absolutely extreme strain on the affected employees every time (they) happened,” spokesman Steen Lund Olsen said in a statement.

Finance Denmark, the banking sector’s association, said only about 20 bank branches across the country have cash holdings. But then the number of bank branches has fallen from 219 in 1991 to 56 in 2021, it said.

News reports noted that cash withdrawals in Denmark have been dropping by about three-quarters every year for the past six years.

In 2000, 221 bank robberies were recorded, Finance Denmark said. In 2021, there was just one.

Initially, robbers switched their attentions from bank branches to Automatic Teller Machines, with such attacks peaking at 18 in 2016. But those too have come down to zero amid better surveillance and technical protection, the industry association said.

Finance Denmark said criminals in recent years have turned to defrauding people online.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for January 2023. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

If a company's CEO, COO, and CFO were all selling shares of their stock, would you want to know?

Recent Videos

Is Now Time For Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Is Now Time For Dick's Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Apple Stock Slides - What’s Going On Here!
Apple Stock Slides - What's Going On Here!
S&P 500 - Where We Are and Where We Go From Here
S&P 500 - Where We Are and Where We Go From Here
Mullen Automotive Stock - Bulls and Bears Fight It Out
Mullen Automotive Stock - Bulls and Bears Fight It Out

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: