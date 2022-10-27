S&P 500   3,830.60
No one hit Powerball jackpot, new drawing an estimated $800M

Thu., October 27, 2022 | The Associated Press

A patron enters a liquor store as a sign displays the Powerball jackpot, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Baltimore. No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing.

The numbers drawn were: 19-36-37-46-56-24

No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3, allowing the prize to grow to the fifth-largest in U.S. history. That amounts to 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The next drawing is Saturday.

The lack of a winner reflects the long odds of winning the grand prize, which are one in 292.2 million.

The new $800 jackpot amount is for winners who take their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners actually choose the cash option, however, which would be $383.7 million after taxes.

The biggest lottery jackpot to date was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize that three ticket holders won in 2016.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

