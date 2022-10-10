Nobel panel to announce winner of economics prize

S&P 500   3,639.66
DOW   29,296.79
QQQ   269.10
Learn Microsoft Excel Online with a Course Package on Sale During Our Version of Prime Day
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Thai police investigating CNN crew's coverage of attack
Families seek truth as Airbus, Air France face crash trial
Get Your Money Out of U.S. Banks Immediately (Ad)
Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult
Shaken UK Conservatives seek unity after Truss' rocky start
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to grid after line was cut
Asian shares extend losses as specter of recession looms
S&P 500   3,639.66
DOW   29,296.79
QQQ   269.10
Learn Microsoft Excel Online with a Course Package on Sale During Our Version of Prime Day
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Thai police investigating CNN crew's coverage of attack
Families seek truth as Airbus, Air France face crash trial
Get Your Money Out of U.S. Banks Immediately (Ad)
Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult
Shaken UK Conservatives seek unity after Truss' rocky start
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to grid after line was cut
Asian shares extend losses as specter of recession looms
S&P 500   3,639.66
DOW   29,296.79
QQQ   269.10
Learn Microsoft Excel Online with a Course Package on Sale During Our Version of Prime Day
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Thai police investigating CNN crew's coverage of attack
Families seek truth as Airbus, Air France face crash trial
Get Your Money Out of U.S. Banks Immediately (Ad)
Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult
Shaken UK Conservatives seek unity after Truss' rocky start
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to grid after line was cut
Asian shares extend losses as specter of recession looms
S&P 500   3,639.66
DOW   29,296.79
QQQ   269.10
Learn Microsoft Excel Online with a Course Package on Sale During Our Version of Prime Day
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Thai police investigating CNN crew's coverage of attack
Families seek truth as Airbus, Air France face crash trial
Get Your Money Out of U.S. Banks Immediately (Ad)
Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult
Shaken UK Conservatives seek unity after Truss' rocky start
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to grid after line was cut
Asian shares extend losses as specter of recession looms

Nobel panel to announce winner of economics prize

Mon., October 10, 2022 | The Associated Press

A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New York. (Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP, File)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The winner, or winners, of this year's Nobel Prize for economics will be announced Monday at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, in Stockholm.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10.

Unlike the other prizes, the economics award wasn’t established in Alfred Nobel's will of 1895 but by the Swedish central bank in his memory. The first winner was selected in 1969.

Last year, half of the award went to David Card for his research on how the minimum wage, immigration and education affect the labor market. The other half was shared by Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens for proposing how to study issues that don't easily fit traditional scientific methods.

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Oct. 3 with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics Tuesday. Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger had shown that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated, a phenomenon known as quantum entanglement, that can be used for specialized computing and to encrypt information.

The Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded Wednesday to Americans Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K. Barry Sharpless, and Danish scientist Morten Meldal for developing a way of “snapping molecules together” that can be used to explore cells, map DNA and design drugs that can target diseases such as cancer more precisely.

French author Annie Ernaux won this year’s Nobel Prize in literature Thursday. The panel commended her for blending fiction and autobiography in books that fearlessly mine her experiences as a working-class woman to explore life in France since the 1940s.


The Nobel Peace Prize went to jailed Belarus human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties on Friday.

___

Follow all AP stories about the Nobel Prizes at https://apnews.com/hub/nobel-prizes

Should you invest $1,000 in ANN right now?

Before you consider ANN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ANN wasn't on the list.

While ANN currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.