Nokia profit dips as it sees challenges in US market for 5G

HELSINKI (AP) — The Finnish telecommunications networks provider Nokia on Thursday reported a smaller than expected drop in profit in the fourth-quarter while it acknowledged it was facing some challenges in the race for 5G networks, particularly in the North American market.
The company based in Espoo, Finland, saw net profit for the October-December period drop 1% to 811 million euros ($973 million). Sales were down 5% to 6.6 billion euros.
CEO Pekka Lundmark, who took over the role in August, described the fourth quarter result as “solid” but warned that the current year wouldn’t be easy for Nokia.
“We expect 2021 to be challenging, a year of transition, with meaningful headwinds due to market share loss and price erosion in North America,” Lundmark said.
Under Lundmark’s lead Nokia has revamped its business strategy. He has said that Nokia aims to become the leader in 5G - the new generation of broadband technology - in a tight global race with main competitors China’s Huawei and Sweden’s Ericsson.
Nokia reported Thursday it has so far secured 195 commercial 5G deals with 45 operators.
The company said its board wouldn’t propose a dividend for 2020 as Nokia was strongly focused on investing in 5G networks and other "strategic areas.”
7 Retail Stocks That Defied The Pandemic
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, there was no reason to think a retailer, any retailer, would be able to come out alive. After all, the economy looked at a month or more of shut-down, and most retailers survive on a thread of profits. Most analysts failed to consider the health of the economy going into the pandemic and what that meant for spending power.
The U.S. economy was on the brink of acceleration way back in February of 2020. It was a different time, employment was at its strongest in decades, and the consumer was flush. Yes, the stimulus checks helped drive the trends I am alluding to, but spending on Stay-at-Home, Home-Improvement, and Outdoor Living began well before those checks were mailed.
We are about to show you a group of stocks that are able to defy the pandemic. Some of them were perfectly positioned for the crisis and surfed it like the wave of profits it was. Some were able to adjust and come back fighting. Others circled the wagons and waited out the storm. In all cases, the businesses are supported by a healthy eCommerce presence and benefit from brand recognition, a combination that has digital sales up triple-digits from 2019. And some of them pay a good dividend too!
View the "7 Retail Stocks That Defied The Pandemic".