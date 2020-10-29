Nokia profit up, new CEO pledges to boost 5G investments

In this Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2013 file photo, The Nokia brand name is displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Telecom equipment maker Nokia has reported improved third-quarter earnings largely in line with expectations. But it acknowledges it faced challenges in the race for new generation 5G networks and pledged to invest more. The Espoo, Finland-based maker of new-generation 5G mobile and other networks said Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 that its net profit for the July-September period was up 14% at 305 million euros ($358 million) (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)
HELSINKI (AP) — Finnish telecommunications company Nokia on Thursday reported improved third-quarter earnings largely in line with expectations, but acknowledged it faced challenges in the race for 5G cellular networks.
Nokia said it would invest more in the new generation of broadband technology and revamp business strategy under its new CEO, who said the company would do “whatever it takes” to achieve 5G leadership.
The company based in Espoo, Finland reported that net profit for the July-September period was up 14% to 305 million euros ($358 million). Sales were down 7% to 5.3 billion euros.
The quarterly report was the first one issued since CEO Pekka Lundmark took over the company’s top spot on Aug. 1.
He said Thursday that “more change is needed” within Nokia, which has played catch-up with China’s Huawei and Sweden’s Ericsson in the 5G market. Last week, Ericsson reported upbeat third-quarter earnings that were helped by the rollout of 5G networks in China and a strong U.S. market.
“Our financial performance in 2021 is expected to be challenging,” Lundmark said. “We have lost share at one large North American customer, see some margin pressure in that market, and believe we need to further increase R&D investments to ensure leadership in 5G. In fact, we have decided that we will invest whatever it takes to win in 5G.”
Nokia said Thursday it has secured 101 commercial 5G deals with 36 live networks, while Ericsson, respectively, said last week it had 112 commercial 5G agreements with 65 live networks. The Nordic duo is still trailing 5G global market leader Huawei.
In a call with reporters, Lundmark said Nokia was “well placed” to take advantage of bans imposed on some network equipment vendors, clearly pointing to Huawei and some other Chinese companies without naming them.
“Some of the geopolitical trends are opening up new opportunities,” Lundmark said in the call. “We understand that the safety and security of the network and the trustworthiness of the vendor is extremely important. It’s going to be increasingly important in the future.”
Huawei has been banned by several governments from 5G networks over allegations it can allow the Chinese government to snoop on data. Huawei has denied the allegations. Sweden became latest European country last week to ban Huawei and ZTE, another Chinese network equipment provider, from its 5G networks.
Nokia also announced a new strategy, effective Jan. 1, where it will have four business groups consisting of mobile networks, fixed networks, cloud and network services, and the Nokia Technologies unit. Lundmark said Nokia would share details of the new strategy in December.
7 Tech Stocks To Buy On Sale
This too shall pass. Those four words should be taped to the computer screen of every investor. If you own shares of the tech sector, you’ve seen your portfolio take quite a hit. Tech stocks were largely immune from the effects of the pandemic.
However, as investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios, tech stocks were obvious targets for some profit-taking. And at the end of the day, that’s what I believe the latest tech selloff amounts to. Stocks don’t move in one direction all the time. Sure, there may be some saber-rattling about breaking up big tech. But with an election in less than two months, nobody will have the political will to do anything.
That doesn’t mean that it’s all going to be smooth sailing. Sure, the Federal Reserve did its part by promising low-interest rates until the end of time (or at least through 2023 whatever comes first). But the rest of 2020 is likely to be volatile for stocks.
First, there’s still the novel coronavirus hanging around. It’s not going to simply disappear after election day. That will take some combination of a vaccine and/or therapeutic. And all the likely candidates seem to be getting farther away the deeper into clinical trials they get.
And we have an election. But we are not likely to know the winner of the election on election night. In fact, for those who remember the spectacle of “hanging chads”, this election could make that one look like amateur hour.
The bottom line is there will be uncertainty. But there are always gains to be found, particularly now that their stock price has come down a little bit. Here are seven tech stocks that you can look to add or increase a position in now that they’re trading at a discount.
View the "7 Tech Stocks To Buy On Sale".