Nord Stream 1 operator sends ship to survey pipeline damage

S&P 500   3,835.53 (+0.13%)
DOW   32,241.49 (+1.26%)
QQQ   276.13 (-0.65%)
AAPL   147.03 (-1.55%)
MSFT   228.69 (-1.14%)
META   101.09 (-22.13%)
GOOGL   93.55 (-1.45%)
AMZN   113.06 (-2.25%)
TSLA   225.04 (+0.18%)
NVDA   135.63 (+5.17%)
NIO   10.22 (-5.46%)
BABA   67.47 (-1.52%)
AMD   61.06 (+2.23%)
T   18.06 (-0.44%)
MU   54.75 (-1.26%)
CGC   3.10 (-2.21%)
F   12.83 (+0.08%)
GE   77.33 (+2.48%)
DIS   106.37 (+1.66%)
AMC   6.80 (+2.41%)
PYPL   89.14 (+0.67%)
PFE   45.85 (-0.46%)
NFLX   301.49 (+0.96%)
S&P 500   3,835.53 (+0.13%)
DOW   32,241.49 (+1.26%)
QQQ   276.13 (-0.65%)
AAPL   147.03 (-1.55%)
MSFT   228.69 (-1.14%)
META   101.09 (-22.13%)
GOOGL   93.55 (-1.45%)
AMZN   113.06 (-2.25%)
TSLA   225.04 (+0.18%)
NVDA   135.63 (+5.17%)
NIO   10.22 (-5.46%)
BABA   67.47 (-1.52%)
AMD   61.06 (+2.23%)
T   18.06 (-0.44%)
MU   54.75 (-1.26%)
CGC   3.10 (-2.21%)
F   12.83 (+0.08%)
GE   77.33 (+2.48%)
DIS   106.37 (+1.66%)
AMC   6.80 (+2.41%)
PYPL   89.14 (+0.67%)
PFE   45.85 (-0.46%)
NFLX   301.49 (+0.96%)
S&P 500   3,835.53 (+0.13%)
DOW   32,241.49 (+1.26%)
QQQ   276.13 (-0.65%)
AAPL   147.03 (-1.55%)
MSFT   228.69 (-1.14%)
META   101.09 (-22.13%)
GOOGL   93.55 (-1.45%)
AMZN   113.06 (-2.25%)
TSLA   225.04 (+0.18%)
NVDA   135.63 (+5.17%)
NIO   10.22 (-5.46%)
BABA   67.47 (-1.52%)
AMD   61.06 (+2.23%)
T   18.06 (-0.44%)
MU   54.75 (-1.26%)
CGC   3.10 (-2.21%)
F   12.83 (+0.08%)
GE   77.33 (+2.48%)
DIS   106.37 (+1.66%)
AMC   6.80 (+2.41%)
PYPL   89.14 (+0.67%)
PFE   45.85 (-0.46%)
NFLX   301.49 (+0.96%)
S&P 500   3,835.53 (+0.13%)
DOW   32,241.49 (+1.26%)
QQQ   276.13 (-0.65%)
AAPL   147.03 (-1.55%)
MSFT   228.69 (-1.14%)
META   101.09 (-22.13%)
GOOGL   93.55 (-1.45%)
AMZN   113.06 (-2.25%)
TSLA   225.04 (+0.18%)
NVDA   135.63 (+5.17%)
NIO   10.22 (-5.46%)
BABA   67.47 (-1.52%)
AMD   61.06 (+2.23%)
T   18.06 (-0.44%)
MU   54.75 (-1.26%)
CGC   3.10 (-2.21%)
F   12.83 (+0.08%)
GE   77.33 (+2.48%)
DIS   106.37 (+1.66%)
AMC   6.80 (+2.41%)
PYPL   89.14 (+0.67%)
PFE   45.85 (-0.46%)
NFLX   301.49 (+0.96%)

Nord Stream 1 operator sends ship to survey pipeline damage

Thu., October 27, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A ship chartered by the operator of the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline has arrived at the site of last month's explosions under the Baltic Sea to survey the damage, the company said Thursday.

Undersea explosions late last month ruptured Nord Stream 1, which until Russia cut off supplies at the end of August was its main supply route to Germany. They also damaged the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which never entered service as Germany suspended its certification process shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Investigators in Sweden, Denmark and Germany are looking into what happened. Danish officials last week confirmed that there had been “extensive damage” to the pipelines and that the cause of the damage was “powerful explosions.”

The leaks occurred in international waters but within the exclusive economic zones of Denmark and Sweden. Investigators haven't yet given any information on who might have been responsible.

Nord Stream 1 operator Nord Stream AG, in which Russia's Gazprom has a majority stake, said a specially equipped vessel has arrived at the location of the damage in Sweden's exclusive economic zone. It said survey work on the damaged area is expected to take three to five days.

The Swiss-based company said it is still awaiting a Danish decision on permits for damage assessment in that country's exclusive economic zone.

The Swedish Armed Forces confirmed to Swedish broadcaster SVT that a Russian ship was on site to carry out investigations for Nord Stream.

“We have known about their plans for some time,” said Jimmie Adamsson, the navy's head of communications. “Since it is international water, no permission from the Swedish authorities is needed to carry out this type of investigation."

Separately, the Swedish Navy said on Twitter that it was carrying out “supplementary bottom surveys" at the site of the gas leaks using minesweepers. It said that work was not part of the criminal investigation, but didn't elaborate.

7 Small-Cap Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023

Small-cap stocks are a class of equities that can significantly impact a growth portfolio. There are a couple of reasons for this.

First, in bull markets, small-cap stocks tend to outperform the broader market because investors have a larger appetite for risk. Second, small-cap stocks are historically an indicator of investor sentiment turning from bearish to bullish (and vice versa). This rewards investors who stay invested in these stocks.

Of course, that risk works both ways. In a market correction and/or bear market, small-cap stocks can drop significantly more than mid- or large-cap stocks. That's the challenge for investors, but one that can be managed when you look for small-cap stocks that are leaning into market trends.

That's the focus of this special presentation. It focuses on seven small-cap stocks well-positioned for market trends likely to stick around through 2023.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.