Nordstrom Stock Rises on Jefferies Upgrade

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Just $199 for a limited time (normally $399).
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,850.15 (-1.31%)
DOW   30,650.49 (-1.01%)
QQQ   286.90 (-1.44%)
AAPL   150.74 (-1.07%)
MSFT   243.02 (-0.96%)
META   148.23 (-0.88%)
GOOGL   101.83 (-1.05%)
AMZN   122.45 (-3.03%)
TSLA   298.92 (-1.59%)
NVDA   126.84 (-1.89%)
NIO   21.17 (-1.58%)
BABA   87.65 (-1.33%)
AMD   75.34 (-1.72%)
T   16.61 (-0.89%)
MU   52.01 (-1.29%)
CGC   3.38 (-1.74%)
F   14.54 (-2.35%)
GE   64.79 (-5.98%)
DIS   108.78 (-1.80%)
AMC   9.65 (-2.33%)
PYPL   94.65 (-1.82%)
PFE   45.60 (-0.74%)
NFLX   231.19 (-1.78%)
S&P 500   3,850.15 (-1.31%)
DOW   30,650.49 (-1.01%)
QQQ   286.90 (-1.44%)
AAPL   150.74 (-1.07%)
MSFT   243.02 (-0.96%)
META   148.23 (-0.88%)
GOOGL   101.83 (-1.05%)
AMZN   122.45 (-3.03%)
TSLA   298.92 (-1.59%)
NVDA   126.84 (-1.89%)
NIO   21.17 (-1.58%)
BABA   87.65 (-1.33%)
AMD   75.34 (-1.72%)
T   16.61 (-0.89%)
MU   52.01 (-1.29%)
CGC   3.38 (-1.74%)
F   14.54 (-2.35%)
GE   64.79 (-5.98%)
DIS   108.78 (-1.80%)
AMC   9.65 (-2.33%)
PYPL   94.65 (-1.82%)
PFE   45.60 (-0.74%)
NFLX   231.19 (-1.78%)
S&P 500   3,850.15 (-1.31%)
DOW   30,650.49 (-1.01%)
QQQ   286.90 (-1.44%)
AAPL   150.74 (-1.07%)
MSFT   243.02 (-0.96%)
META   148.23 (-0.88%)
GOOGL   101.83 (-1.05%)
AMZN   122.45 (-3.03%)
TSLA   298.92 (-1.59%)
NVDA   126.84 (-1.89%)
NIO   21.17 (-1.58%)
BABA   87.65 (-1.33%)
AMD   75.34 (-1.72%)
T   16.61 (-0.89%)
MU   52.01 (-1.29%)
CGC   3.38 (-1.74%)
F   14.54 (-2.35%)
GE   64.79 (-5.98%)
DIS   108.78 (-1.80%)
AMC   9.65 (-2.33%)
PYPL   94.65 (-1.82%)
PFE   45.60 (-0.74%)
NFLX   231.19 (-1.78%)
S&P 500   3,850.15 (-1.31%)
DOW   30,650.49 (-1.01%)
QQQ   286.90 (-1.44%)
AAPL   150.74 (-1.07%)
MSFT   243.02 (-0.96%)
META   148.23 (-0.88%)
GOOGL   101.83 (-1.05%)
AMZN   122.45 (-3.03%)
TSLA   298.92 (-1.59%)
NVDA   126.84 (-1.89%)
NIO   21.17 (-1.58%)
BABA   87.65 (-1.33%)
AMD   75.34 (-1.72%)
T   16.61 (-0.89%)
MU   52.01 (-1.29%)
CGC   3.38 (-1.74%)
F   14.54 (-2.35%)
GE   64.79 (-5.98%)
DIS   108.78 (-1.80%)
AMC   9.65 (-2.33%)
PYPL   94.65 (-1.82%)
PFE   45.60 (-0.74%)
NFLX   231.19 (-1.78%)

Nordstrom Stock Rises on Jefferies Upgrade

Thu., September 15, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The shares of Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) are up 4.4% at $18.77 at last glance, after an upgrade from Jefferies to "buy" from "hold," with a price-target hike to $24 from $21. The firm also downgraded Kohl's (KSS), pointing to JWN's greater exposure to high-income shoppers unaffected by inflation. Of the 14 analysts in coverage, however, 12 still carry a "hold" or worse rating on Nordstrom stock. 

On the charts, the stock has struggled to rebound from its late-August bear gapafter which it fell to a Sept.1, 21-month low of $16.83. Overhead pressure at the descending 20-day moving average helped reject JWN's most recent rally as well. Year-to-date, the equity is down 17.6%. 

Over in the options pits, bulls rule the roost. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), JWN sports a 10-day call/put volume ratio of 7.68. This ratio ranks higher than 99% of readings from the past year, showing calls being picked up at a much faster-than-usual rate. During this time, the weekly 9/2 18-strike call saw the most activity. 

There is plenty of short squeeze potential surrounding the security, as short interest makes up 21.8% of the stock's available float. It would take nearly four days to cover, at JWN's average pace of trading. 

 

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the "7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.