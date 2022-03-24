COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s central bank raised its key policy interest rate from 0.5% to 0.75%, saying Thursday that “the war in Ukraine has led to heightened uncertainty" but the Norwegian economy still holds prospects for “a continued upswing.”

Norges Bank said it “was concerned with the prospect that the war in Ukraine could result in weaker-than-expected global growth amid rising inflation” but also “with the risk of accelerating price and wage inflation as a result of capacity constraints in the economy and persistent global price pressures."

“If there are prospects of persistently high inflation, the policy rate may be raised more quickly,” the bank said in a statement.

Norges Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache said the lifting of Norway's coronavirus measures has led to increased economic activity, including increased employment and above-average capacity utilization.

Wolden Bache added that the policy rate will most likely be raised further in June.

Norges Bank said the policy rate forecast is higher than it was in December Report and indicates an increase to around 2.5% at the end of 2023.

Norway is not a member of the European Union.

____

This story has been corrected to show that Ida Wolden Bahe is Norges Bank’s governor, not deputy governor.

It's becoming increasingly popular for investors to "vote their values." One way they do this is by investing in companies that make a demonstrable effort to improve the world. This is creating a category of stocks known as ESG stocks.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance and it covers a broad range of issues. The environmental component is relatively straightforward. This analyzes and measures how companies address issues such as carbon emissions, deforestation, and green energy initiatives including sustainability efforts built into their supply chain.

The social component covers issues such as an organization's commitment to issues like the gender pay gap and diversity but also areas such as data security, sexual harassment policies, and fair labor practices. The governance component touches on areas like diversity within the corporate board of directors and executive pay.

The focus of this presentation is to give you seven companies that are giving more than just lip service to ESG initiatives. One of the criteria used in selecting the stocks in this presentation was the company's Net Impact Ratio. This is calculated from data produced by the Upright Project's Net Impact Model.

The Net Impact Model is a mathematical model of the economy that produces continuously updated estimates of the net impact of companies by means of an information integration algorithm. MarketBeat captures key insights and presents them under the "Sustainability" tab on the company's profile page.