S&P 500   3,995.32
DOW   33,966.35
QQQ   286.51
12 Ways to Start the New Year Off on the Right Financial Foot
Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023? 
REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher 
China won't report asymptomatic COVID cases in further shift
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 7th time this year but by a slower half-point as inflation pressures ease
Twitter suspends account that tracked owner Elon Musk's jet
Norway central bank raises key rate to fight inflation

Thu., December 15, 2022 | The Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s central bank Thursday raised its key interest rate by a quarter-percentage point, saying the move was “still needed to dampen inflation.”

Norges Bank said inflation — which reached 6.5% in November — has “risen rapidly” and “is markedly above target." The hike, which brought its key policy rate to 2.75%, was a slower pace than the U.S. Federal Reserve took Wednesday and Swiss National bank took a day later.

The European Central Bank and Bank of England also are expected to raise rates by half a point Thursday in a busy week for central bank action.

Central banks worldwide are making borrowing more expensive to tackle inflation that surged as the global economy bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic and then was hit by the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine. The banks are starting to moderate as inflation shows some signs of easing.

In Norway, which is not part of the European Union, the bank noted that although the economy is faring well, it is still slowing and higher inflation is reducing people's purchasing power.

The policy rate will most likely be raised further in the first quarter of next year, Norges Bank said.

“The forecasts for the Norwegian economy are more uncertain than normal, but if the economy evolves as anticipated, the policy rate will be around 3% next year,” bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache said in a statement.

Thursday’s rate hike takes effect Friday.

7 Reddit Stocks to Buy in 2023

When individuals think about Reddit stocks, it's not surprising that GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment  (NYSE:AMC) come to mind. These two stocks were the poster children of the “meme stock" movement in 2021. And they weren't alone. There are a number of speculative stocks that are trending in the social media forum.

The Reddit community, however, is interested in more than low-priced stocks. To be clear, penny stocks still draw a lot of interest from the Reddit crowd. But this is a diverse group of investors. In fact, many of the trending Reddit stocks are companies that are in the portfolio of many retail and institutional investors.

That's why it's worth paying attention to the stocks that are popular with Reddit investors. That's the purpose of this presentation. Here are seven stocks that appear to be sound investment choices for 2023. All of these stocks currently have a consensus analysts rating of Hold or better.

View the Stocks Here .

