S&P 500   4,175.48
DOW   33,128.79
QQQ   318.82
Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet 
Pfizer profit soars in first quarter, revises 2022 forecast
Live updates | Putin: Russia ready for talks with Ukraine
Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
Live updates | Russia: Artillery hit 400 targets in last day
Stocks turn higher on Wall Street ahead Fed's rate decision
S&P 500   4,175.48
DOW   33,128.79
QQQ   318.82
Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet 
Pfizer profit soars in first quarter, revises 2022 forecast
Live updates | Putin: Russia ready for talks with Ukraine
Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
Live updates | Russia: Artillery hit 400 targets in last day
Stocks turn higher on Wall Street ahead Fed's rate decision
S&P 500   4,175.48
DOW   33,128.79
QQQ   318.82
Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet 
Pfizer profit soars in first quarter, revises 2022 forecast
Live updates | Putin: Russia ready for talks with Ukraine
Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
Live updates | Russia: Artillery hit 400 targets in last day
Stocks turn higher on Wall Street ahead Fed's rate decision
S&P 500   4,175.48
DOW   33,128.79
QQQ   318.82
Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet 
Pfizer profit soars in first quarter, revises 2022 forecast
Live updates | Putin: Russia ready for talks with Ukraine
Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
Live updates | Russia: Artillery hit 400 targets in last day
Stocks turn higher on Wall Street ahead Fed's rate decision

Norway's Equinor posts strong Q1, to exit Russian ventures

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | The Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — State-owned Equinor ASA of Norway said Wednesday that it has “optimized the gas production to deliver higher volumes” and one if its plants in the Arctic that had been under repairs since a 2020 fire “is on track for a safe start-up on May 17."

The chief executive of the Stavanger, Norway-based company called Russia's invasion of Ukraine “a dark moment for Europe” and said Equinor had started the process of pulling out of its Russian joint ventures.

“Exiting Russia will heavily impact our employees, and it leads to impairments of our assets in the country this quarter,” CEO Anders Opedal said as the company presented its first quarter results.

Equinor posted revenue of $36.4 billion, up 100% from the same period last year. Net operating income was $18.4 billion in the first quarter, compared to $5.2 billion in the same period of 2021.

It said that the energy prices increased in the quarter, as Russia’s war in Ukraine added to the uncertainty in already tight markets, in particular for European natural gas.

Equinor's Hammerfest LNG plant liquefies gas from the Snohvit field in the Barents Sea. The September 2020 fire that caused extensive damage to the facility was traced to the air intake of one of the plant’s five turbines.

Equinor said around 1,000 people have been working to get the plant back into operation, a process the coronavirus pandemic prolonged.


7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer

Outdoor living is one of the largest sectors of the stock market. The United States spends over $800 billion every year on outdoor entertainment. To put that in context that spending number is on par with the financial services and insurance sector. And, it's almost double the spending in the pharmaceutical industry.

Stocks that focused on outdoor living surged during the pandemic because many Americans understood that being outside (albeit in a socially distanced fashion) was paramount to their physical and mental health. However, the sector didn't see a slowdown in 2021. And it looks like it will continue to be a strong sector in 2022. One reason for that is inflation. It's likely that travel budgets may be affected. But sunshine and fresh air are free.

But isn't this a lousy time to buy stocks? It could be. But it really comes down to being picky. Quality still matters and there are many quality names in this sector. And in this MarketBeat exclusive, we offer seven outdoor living stocks that are good buying opportunities because they lean into the larger macroeconomic picture.



View the "7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.