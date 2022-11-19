S&P 500   3,965.34
DOW   33,745.69
QQQ   284.82
Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
Ex-CFO says Trump kids raised pay after learning of scheme
Cliffs CEO: Minnesota mine will close without mineral rights
Elizabeth Holmes faces sentencing for her Theranos crimes
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 11/18/2022
Novavax Stock Brushes Off Vaccine Approval News

Fri., November 18, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) just received expanded authorization in Canada for its Covid-19 booster. Regulators in the country have approved the shot for adults in the country that were previously immunized with the company's protein-based vaccine.

NVAX is 0.6% lower despite the news, and was last seen trading at $20.67. The drugmaker recently reported upbeat third-quarter financial results, which helped its shares briefly pop back above the $24 level. Year-over-year, Novavax stock is off by 88.7%. 

Options traders remain firmly settled in the bearish camp. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), NVAX sports a 50-day put/call volume ratio that sits higher than 96% of readings from the past year. 

7 Cash Rich Stocks That Offer Safety in Any Market

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

View the Stocks Here .

