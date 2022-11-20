Novavax Stock Brushes Off Vaccine Approval News

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) just received expanded authorization in Canada for its Covid-19 booster. Regulators in the country have approved the shot for adults in the country that were previously immunized with the company's protein-based vaccine.

NVAX is 0.6% lower despite the news, and was last seen trading at $20.67. The drugmaker recently reported upbeat third-quarter financial results, which helped its shares briefly pop back above the $24 level. Year-over-year, Novavax stock is off by 88.7%.

Options traders remain firmly settled in the bearish camp. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), NVAX sports a 50-day put/call volume ratio that sits higher than 96% of readings from the past year.

When individuals think about Reddit stocks, it's not surprising that GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) come to mind. These two stocks were the poster children of the “meme stock" movement in 2021. And they weren't alone. There are a number of speculative stocks that are trending in the social media forum.

The Reddit community, however, is interested in more than low-priced stocks. To be clear, penny stocks still draw a lot of interest from the Reddit crowd. But this is a diverse group of investors. In fact, many of the trending Reddit stocks are companies that are in the portfolio of many retail and institutional investors.

That's why it's worth paying attention to the stocks that are popular with Reddit investors. That's the purpose of this presentation. Here are seven stocks that appear to be sound investment choices for 2023. All of these stocks currently have a consensus analysts rating of Hold or better.

