Novavax Stock Slammed With Hefty Price-Target Cut

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,704.33 (-1.43%)
DOW   29,733.17 (-1.14%)
QQQ   277.64 (-0.87%)
AAPL   151.12 (-1.06%)
MSFT   239.05 (-0.80%)
META   142.00 (-0.57%)
GOOGL   99.25 (-0.89%)
AMZN   115.49 (-1.55%)
TSLA   282.31 (-2.18%)
NVDA   125.53 (-0.06%)
NIO   17.85 (-2.72%)
BABA   79.50 (-1.50%)
AMD   68.81 (-0.99%)
T   16.01 (-1.42%)
MU   49.01 (-1.31%)
CGC   2.70 (-0.74%)
F   12.34 (-3.37%)
DIS   100.94 (-1.19%)
AMC   7.83 (-0.25%)
PYPL   87.39 (-0.31%)
PFE   44.17 (-0.90%)
NFLX   234.96 (-0.88%)
S&P 500   3,704.33 (-1.43%)
DOW   29,733.17 (-1.14%)
QQQ   277.64 (-0.87%)
AAPL   151.12 (-1.06%)
MSFT   239.05 (-0.80%)
META   142.00 (-0.57%)
GOOGL   99.25 (-0.89%)
AMZN   115.49 (-1.55%)
TSLA   282.31 (-2.18%)
NVDA   125.53 (-0.06%)
NIO   17.85 (-2.72%)
BABA   79.50 (-1.50%)
AMD   68.81 (-0.99%)
T   16.01 (-1.42%)
MU   49.01 (-1.31%)
CGC   2.70 (-0.74%)
F   12.34 (-3.37%)
DIS   100.94 (-1.19%)
AMC   7.83 (-0.25%)
PYPL   87.39 (-0.31%)
PFE   44.17 (-0.90%)
NFLX   234.96 (-0.88%)
S&P 500   3,704.33 (-1.43%)
DOW   29,733.17 (-1.14%)
QQQ   277.64 (-0.87%)
AAPL   151.12 (-1.06%)
MSFT   239.05 (-0.80%)
META   142.00 (-0.57%)
GOOGL   99.25 (-0.89%)
AMZN   115.49 (-1.55%)
TSLA   282.31 (-2.18%)
NVDA   125.53 (-0.06%)
NIO   17.85 (-2.72%)
BABA   79.50 (-1.50%)
AMD   68.81 (-0.99%)
T   16.01 (-1.42%)
MU   49.01 (-1.31%)
CGC   2.70 (-0.74%)
F   12.34 (-3.37%)
DIS   100.94 (-1.19%)
AMC   7.83 (-0.25%)
PYPL   87.39 (-0.31%)
PFE   44.17 (-0.90%)
NFLX   234.96 (-0.88%)
S&P 500   3,704.33 (-1.43%)
DOW   29,733.17 (-1.14%)
QQQ   277.64 (-0.87%)
AAPL   151.12 (-1.06%)
MSFT   239.05 (-0.80%)
META   142.00 (-0.57%)
GOOGL   99.25 (-0.89%)
AMZN   115.49 (-1.55%)
TSLA   282.31 (-2.18%)
NVDA   125.53 (-0.06%)
NIO   17.85 (-2.72%)
BABA   79.50 (-1.50%)
AMD   68.81 (-0.99%)
T   16.01 (-1.42%)
MU   49.01 (-1.31%)
CGC   2.70 (-0.74%)
F   12.34 (-3.37%)
DIS   100.94 (-1.19%)
AMC   7.83 (-0.25%)
PYPL   87.39 (-0.31%)
PFE   44.17 (-0.90%)
NFLX   234.96 (-0.88%)

Novavax Stock Slammed With Hefty Price-Target Cut

Thu., September 22, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are 4.9% lower this morning, last seen trading at $24.60, following a bear note from J.P. Morgan Securities. The firm downgraded NVAX to "underweight" from "neutral," and issued a hefty price-target cut to $27 from $132, saying that the drugmaker's recently lowered second-quarter revenue guidance might not have been enough as Covid-19 vaccine dynamics shift considerably in the U.S. and Europe.  

Coming into today, the brokerage bunch was split, leaving space for additional bear notes. Specifically, while three rated Novavax stock a "hold" or "sell," four analysts still recommended a "strong buy." What's more, the 12-month consensus target price of $105.83 is a massive 309.1% premium to last night's close, indicating a round of price-target cuts is long overdue. 

There's room for options traders to change their tune as well, as calls have been a popular choice in recent weeks. This is per NVAX's 10-day call/put volume ratio of 2.71 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), which sits higher than 86% of readings from the past year. In other words, these bullish bets have been getting picked up at a much quicker-thank-usual clip of late.

Today's drop puts the security at its lowest level since April 2020, as it heads back toward its pre-pandemic levels. The equity finished yesterday's session nearly 92% below its Feb. 8. 2021 all-time high close of $319.93. The 10-day moving average began pressuring the shares lower in early August, and NVAX is now down more than 81.9% year-to-date.

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the "7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.