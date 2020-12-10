November consumer prices up 0.2% as energy costs rise

A business displays a "Buy One Get One 50% Off," sign Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Surfside, Fla. U.S. consumer prices rose slightly in September, led again by sharp increases in the index for used vehicles. The Labor Department reported Tuesday, Oct. 13 that the consumer price index rose 0.2% last month. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices edged up 0.2% in November as a rise in energy costs and variety of other items offset a drop in food costs.
The Labor Department reported that the gain in the consumer price index followed an unchanged reading in October and matched the 0.2% September advance. Still, the increase remained far below the 0.6% gains seen in June and July as the country was reopening following the spring virus shutdown.
Overall prices are up a modest 1.2% over the past year while core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, has increased 1.6% over the past 12 months.
Inflation has been dormant for most of the past decade, allowing the Federal Reserve to push interest rates to ultra-low levels to provide support for an economy struggling to emerge from a pandemic-related recession.
