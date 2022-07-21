Now is the Perfect Time to Buy Campbell Soup Stock

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,951.76 (-0.21%)
DOW   31,707.10 (-0.53%)
QQQ   303.64 (+0.20%)
AAPL   154.25 (+0.79%)
MSFT   259.80 (-0.94%)
META   182.00 (-0.60%)
GOOGL   114.82 (+0.81%)
AMZN   123.60 (+0.68%)
TSLA   765.51 (+3.10%)
NVDA   179.04 (+0.54%)
NIO   20.18 (-0.93%)
BABA   104.28 (+0.31%)
AMD   89.57 (+0.16%)
MU   62.72 (-0.92%)
CGC   3.13 (+2.62%)
T   19.14 (-6.54%)
GE   67.70 (-0.28%)
F   12.99 (+2.04%)
DIS   103.10 (-0.24%)
AMC   17.99 (+2.68%)
PFE   50.62 (-0.39%)
PYPL   79.79 (-0.56%)
NFLX   215.30 (-0.53%)
S&P 500   3,951.76 (-0.21%)
DOW   31,707.10 (-0.53%)
QQQ   303.64 (+0.20%)
AAPL   154.25 (+0.79%)
MSFT   259.80 (-0.94%)
META   182.00 (-0.60%)
GOOGL   114.82 (+0.81%)
AMZN   123.60 (+0.68%)
TSLA   765.51 (+3.10%)
NVDA   179.04 (+0.54%)
NIO   20.18 (-0.93%)
BABA   104.28 (+0.31%)
AMD   89.57 (+0.16%)
MU   62.72 (-0.92%)
CGC   3.13 (+2.62%)
T   19.14 (-6.54%)
GE   67.70 (-0.28%)
F   12.99 (+2.04%)
DIS   103.10 (-0.24%)
AMC   17.99 (+2.68%)
PFE   50.62 (-0.39%)
PYPL   79.79 (-0.56%)
NFLX   215.30 (-0.53%)
S&P 500   3,951.76 (-0.21%)
DOW   31,707.10 (-0.53%)
QQQ   303.64 (+0.20%)
AAPL   154.25 (+0.79%)
MSFT   259.80 (-0.94%)
META   182.00 (-0.60%)
GOOGL   114.82 (+0.81%)
AMZN   123.60 (+0.68%)
TSLA   765.51 (+3.10%)
NVDA   179.04 (+0.54%)
NIO   20.18 (-0.93%)
BABA   104.28 (+0.31%)
AMD   89.57 (+0.16%)
MU   62.72 (-0.92%)
CGC   3.13 (+2.62%)
T   19.14 (-6.54%)
GE   67.70 (-0.28%)
F   12.99 (+2.04%)
DIS   103.10 (-0.24%)
AMC   17.99 (+2.68%)
PFE   50.62 (-0.39%)
PYPL   79.79 (-0.56%)
NFLX   215.30 (-0.53%)
S&P 500   3,951.76 (-0.21%)
DOW   31,707.10 (-0.53%)
QQQ   303.64 (+0.20%)
AAPL   154.25 (+0.79%)
MSFT   259.80 (-0.94%)
META   182.00 (-0.60%)
GOOGL   114.82 (+0.81%)
AMZN   123.60 (+0.68%)
TSLA   765.51 (+3.10%)
NVDA   179.04 (+0.54%)
NIO   20.18 (-0.93%)
BABA   104.28 (+0.31%)
AMD   89.57 (+0.16%)
MU   62.72 (-0.92%)
CGC   3.13 (+2.62%)
T   19.14 (-6.54%)
GE   67.70 (-0.28%)
F   12.99 (+2.04%)
DIS   103.10 (-0.24%)
AMC   17.99 (+2.68%)
PFE   50.62 (-0.39%)
PYPL   79.79 (-0.56%)
NFLX   215.30 (-0.53%)

Now is the Perfect Time to Buy Campbell Soup Stock

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Schaeffer's Investment Research was built from scratch on Bernie Schaeffer’s vision of providing accessible professional-grade trading information to retail traders. This remains our mission today, 41 years later. To access the entirety of the Schaeffer's 41st Anniversary Stock Picks report, click here.

Shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) are up 10% year-to-date, easily beating the broader market’s performance. CPB recently pulled back to its 1,000-day moving average, bounced, and Campbell Soup stock is now above a trendline connecting lower highs on a daily chart. On a monthly chart, CPB is above a trendline connecting lower highs since early 2020, with recent lows at this trendline around the $45 area. Campbell Soup stock gapped higher on June 8 after earnings, but has pulled back and now sits above its earnings day close.

Campbell Soup Stock, CPB Stock, Stock Picks

Currently, a slew of analysts sport pessimistic outlooks on Campbell Soup stock, leaving ample room for upgrades moving forward. Specifically, all 11 covering brokerages recommend a tepid "hold" or worse rating. Short interest has been on the rise, up 16.6% since mid-October. This accounts for 8.5% of CPB’s available float, or over six days’ worth of pent-up buying power. 

Rocky White is a Senior Quantitative Analyst for Schaeffer’s Investment Research. With nearly 14 years of experience in the financial services industry, White runs the quantitative analysis team at Schaeffer’s. Rocky holds a master’s degree in financial engineering and his research is widely quoted on major media outlets like Bloomberg TV, CNBC, and Fox Business News.


7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend

Blockchain technology is creating new opportunities in a variety of industries. It's even creating industries that never existed. That's the case with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An NFT is a token created by the Non-Fungible Alliance that exists on a blockchain. In many cases, that is the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain, but there are now several other blockchains that support NFTs

The key to understanding NFTs as an investment opportunity is the idea that it's a cryptographic token that represents something unique. The value of an NFT is based on basic supply and demand. The first example of an NFT was the one-of-a-kind digital cat sensations, the CryptoKitties. Only 10,000 digital images were created. But the entire market raked in $32 million for investors who collected, bred, or traded these tokens.

As exciting and as much potential as the NFT market holds, it's still in its infancy. And that means what it looks like tomorrow is evolving. The federal government recently announced its intention to put guardrails on cryptocurrency. That regulation will extend to Ethereum and other blockchains that support NFTs. That's why many stocks on this list have a stand-alone case for ownership outside of NFTs. However, as you'll see many are also penny stocks.



View the "7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.