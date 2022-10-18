Now is the Time to Take a Shot on This Oil Stock

The below is an excerpt from this past Monday's episode of Schaeffer's Playbook of the Week, featuring Schaeffer's Senior Market Strategist Matthew Timpane, CFA. Below, Matthew makes a bullish case for Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO).

If you want to get into oil, this is the opportunity to take your shot. MRO is currently in a pennant formation, with a confluence of moving averages below the supporting price, per the chart below. Last seen at $27.31, the shares are above peak call open interest at the 25-strike right now. As a result, the $30-$31 strikes could become magnets. There's seasonality in play here too, November is the second-most bullish month in the last five years, being up about 8% on average.

Short-term options traders have been much more put-heavy than usual lately. This is per the MRO's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.72, which ranks higher than 88% of annual readings. When SOIR is this high we’ve seen some pretty massive rallies from MPC in the past, historically.

The analyst community shows plenty of "buy" or better ratings, but also nine "holds" and two "sells." So while the positioning is slightly tilted bullish, but we could conceivably see some more upgrades in the near future.

Join Schaeffer's Playbook of the Week now and tune in every Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. to get ready for the trading week with me. Click here for more information to get started.

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the Stocks Here .