NTSB: Valve leak fueled 2021 pipeline blast that killed 2

S&P 500   3,807.30 (-0.61%)
DOW   32,033.28 (+0.61%)
QQQ   272.87 (-1.82%)
AAPL   144.80 (-3.05%)
MSFT   226.75 (-1.98%)
META   97.94 (-24.56%)
GOOGL   92.22 (-2.85%)
AMZN   110.96 (-4.06%)
TSLA   225.09 (+0.20%)
NVDA   131.76 (+2.17%)
NIO   9.98 (-7.68%)
BABA   65.84 (-3.90%)
AMD   58.60 (-1.89%)
T   18.03 (-0.61%)
MU   52.21 (-5.84%)
CGC   2.99 (-5.68%)
F   13.00 (+1.40%)
GE   76.00 (+0.72%)
DIS   104.44 (-0.18%)
AMC   6.51 (-1.96%)
PYPL   87.35 (-1.36%)
PFE   45.74 (-0.69%)
NFLX   296.94 (-0.56%)
S&P 500   3,807.30 (-0.61%)
DOW   32,033.28 (+0.61%)
QQQ   272.87 (-1.82%)
AAPL   144.80 (-3.05%)
MSFT   226.75 (-1.98%)
META   97.94 (-24.56%)
GOOGL   92.22 (-2.85%)
AMZN   110.96 (-4.06%)
TSLA   225.09 (+0.20%)
NVDA   131.76 (+2.17%)
NIO   9.98 (-7.68%)
BABA   65.84 (-3.90%)
AMD   58.60 (-1.89%)
T   18.03 (-0.61%)
MU   52.21 (-5.84%)
CGC   2.99 (-5.68%)
F   13.00 (+1.40%)
GE   76.00 (+0.72%)
DIS   104.44 (-0.18%)
AMC   6.51 (-1.96%)
PYPL   87.35 (-1.36%)
PFE   45.74 (-0.69%)
NFLX   296.94 (-0.56%)
S&P 500   3,807.30 (-0.61%)
DOW   32,033.28 (+0.61%)
QQQ   272.87 (-1.82%)
AAPL   144.80 (-3.05%)
MSFT   226.75 (-1.98%)
META   97.94 (-24.56%)
GOOGL   92.22 (-2.85%)
AMZN   110.96 (-4.06%)
TSLA   225.09 (+0.20%)
NVDA   131.76 (+2.17%)
NIO   9.98 (-7.68%)
BABA   65.84 (-3.90%)
AMD   58.60 (-1.89%)
T   18.03 (-0.61%)
MU   52.21 (-5.84%)
CGC   2.99 (-5.68%)
F   13.00 (+1.40%)
GE   76.00 (+0.72%)
DIS   104.44 (-0.18%)
AMC   6.51 (-1.96%)
PYPL   87.35 (-1.36%)
PFE   45.74 (-0.69%)
NFLX   296.94 (-0.56%)
S&P 500   3,807.30 (-0.61%)
DOW   32,033.28 (+0.61%)
QQQ   272.87 (-1.82%)
AAPL   144.80 (-3.05%)
MSFT   226.75 (-1.98%)
META   97.94 (-24.56%)
GOOGL   92.22 (-2.85%)
AMZN   110.96 (-4.06%)
TSLA   225.09 (+0.20%)
NVDA   131.76 (+2.17%)
NIO   9.98 (-7.68%)
BABA   65.84 (-3.90%)
AMD   58.60 (-1.89%)
T   18.03 (-0.61%)
MU   52.21 (-5.84%)
CGC   2.99 (-5.68%)
F   13.00 (+1.40%)
GE   76.00 (+0.72%)
DIS   104.44 (-0.18%)
AMC   6.51 (-1.96%)
PYPL   87.35 (-1.36%)
PFE   45.74 (-0.69%)
NFLX   296.94 (-0.56%)

NTSB: Valve leak fueled 2021 pipeline blast that killed 2

Thu., October 27, 2022 | The Associated Press

FARMERSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A valve leak and a spark of unknown origin combined to cause a North Texas natural gas pipeline explosion last year that killed two workers and injured two others, federal investigators said.

A report by the National Transportation Safety Board followed the agency's investigation of the June 28, 2021, explosion near Farmersville, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

In the report issued Wednesday, the NTSB said a work crew was using a steel rod to insert an inline tool into the Atmos Energy pipeline when an explosion in front of the tool shot it from the chamber and at the workers standing in front of the door.

Investigators said they found scratches and gouges in a mainline valve seal in front of where the tool was, creating leak paths. Workers had suspected the leak existed the week before, tightened the valve until the leak stopped or was reduced to undetectable levels, then marked the valve's position to avoid a recurrence.

The leak persisted, however, the NTSB said. Also, Atmos procedures and training did not prepare workers to recognize the developing hazard. Although the work crew had many years of collective experience, the workers were not qualified as required by federal regulations and were not using gas monitors to watch for a hazardous atmosphere, the board said.

Dallas-based Atmos has upgraded its procedures in response to the explosion, the NTSB said. Atmos officials did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the NTSB report.

Should you invest $1,000 in NTS right now?

Before you consider NTS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NTS wasn't on the list.

While NTS currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.