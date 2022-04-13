S&P 500   4,405.68 (+0.19%)
DOW   34,255.72 (+0.10%)
QQQ   339.79 (-0.32%)
AAPL   167.38 (+0.98%)
MSFT   282.41 (-1.00%)
FB   211.26 (-2.40%)
GOOGL   2,560.00 (-0.64%)
AMZN   3,001.38 (-0.70%)
TSLA   981.55 (+0.58%)
NVDA   216.52 (-1.21%)
BABA   99.00 (-2.51%)
NIO   19.33 (-1.88%)
AMD   95.10 (-2.33%)
MU   72.49 (+0.64%)
T   19.24 (-1.99%)
F   15.34 (+0.39%)
DIS   131.00 (+0.27%)
AMC   17.38 (-7.16%)
PFE   53.16 (-1.43%)
PYPL   102.96 (-6.24%)
BA   177.27 (+1.28%)
Numerous challenges for homebuyers this spring season

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | Associated Press

While demand for homes has remained red hot, market conditions have slowed the pace of sales nationally compared with a year ago. Below are some facts and figures that show what prospective homebuyers are up against.

— Just 870,000 homes were on the market as of the end of February, just above the record low set a month earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors. That amounts to a 1.7 months’ supply.

— Despite the softer sales, the imbalance between supply and demand has pushed up prices. The median U.S. home price jumped 15% in February from a year earlier to $357,300, according to the National Association of Realtors.

— Buyers are expected to not only come up with a sizable down payment, say 5% to 10% at least, but also money to cover a “home appraisal gap.” This has become more common as bidding wars push up the sale price on a home above its appraised value.

— An average of 16% of homes sold in January and February for more than their appraised value, according to CoreLogic. The average for all of last year was 15%, up from 9.5% in 2020. The historical norm is 7%.

— The average rate on a 30-year home loan has climbed to around 4.7% from just above 3% a year ago, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. Besides raising costs for homebuyers, higher home loan rates can also dissuade some homeowners from selling, especially if they’ve bought or refinanced their home when mortgage rates fell to new lows early last year.


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".


