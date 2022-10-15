S&P 500   3,583.07
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/14/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
Utility begins loading fuel at new Georgia nuclear plant
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/14/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
Utility begins loading fuel at new Georgia nuclear plant
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/14/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
Utility begins loading fuel at new Georgia nuclear plant
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/14/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
Utility begins loading fuel at new Georgia nuclear plant

Nutanix Stock Soars as Company Considers Sale

Fri., October 14, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) is surging today, up 23% to trade at $26.00 at last glance, after news that the company is exploring a sale. According to the Wall Street Journal, the cloud computing company has received buyout interest, and that is expected to target private-equity and industry players for the sale. 

Despite now trading at its highest levels since early May, NTNX is still down 18.8% year-to-date. Support at the $20 level served as a floor before today's pop, coinciding with the ascending 50-day moving average. 

The options pits have been more bearish than usual, as per Nutanix stock's 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.24 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX). This ratio ranks higher than 94% of readings from the past year, indicating a strong penchant for puts. 

There appears to be a shift in sentiment today, however. So far, 5,219 calls have been exchanged -- 18 times the intraday average -- in comparison to 2,688 puts. The October 26 call is the most popular, with new positions being bought to open there. 

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .

