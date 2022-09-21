NY attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,873.87 (+0.47%)
DOW   30,841.68 (+0.44%)
QQQ   289.94 (+0.42%)
AAPL   156.44 (-0.29%)
MSFT   244.00 (+0.64%)
META   144.85 (-0.85%)
GOOGL   101.38 (+0.24%)
AMZN   122.50 (+0.25%)
TSLA   308.71 (+-0.01%)
NVDA   135.19 (+2.60%)
NIO   19.16 (-6.12%)
BABA   83.66 (-2.49%)
AMD   76.63 (+1.83%)
T   16.58 (+0.12%)
MU   51.66 (+1.69%)
CGC   3.10 (+0.65%)
F   13.53 (+3.36%)
GE   66.43 (-0.24%)
DIS   106.40 (-1.09%)
AMC   8.58 (-1.49%)
PYPL   93.92 (+2.50%)
PFE   44.68 (-0.20%)
NFLX   242.87 (+0.01%)
S&P 500   3,873.87 (+0.47%)
DOW   30,841.68 (+0.44%)
QQQ   289.94 (+0.42%)
AAPL   156.44 (-0.29%)
MSFT   244.00 (+0.64%)
META   144.85 (-0.85%)
GOOGL   101.38 (+0.24%)
AMZN   122.50 (+0.25%)
TSLA   308.71 (+-0.01%)
NVDA   135.19 (+2.60%)
NIO   19.16 (-6.12%)
BABA   83.66 (-2.49%)
AMD   76.63 (+1.83%)
T   16.58 (+0.12%)
MU   51.66 (+1.69%)
CGC   3.10 (+0.65%)
F   13.53 (+3.36%)
GE   66.43 (-0.24%)
DIS   106.40 (-1.09%)
AMC   8.58 (-1.49%)
PYPL   93.92 (+2.50%)
PFE   44.68 (-0.20%)
NFLX   242.87 (+0.01%)
S&P 500   3,873.87 (+0.47%)
DOW   30,841.68 (+0.44%)
QQQ   289.94 (+0.42%)
AAPL   156.44 (-0.29%)
MSFT   244.00 (+0.64%)
META   144.85 (-0.85%)
GOOGL   101.38 (+0.24%)
AMZN   122.50 (+0.25%)
TSLA   308.71 (+-0.01%)
NVDA   135.19 (+2.60%)
NIO   19.16 (-6.12%)
BABA   83.66 (-2.49%)
AMD   76.63 (+1.83%)
T   16.58 (+0.12%)
MU   51.66 (+1.69%)
CGC   3.10 (+0.65%)
F   13.53 (+3.36%)
GE   66.43 (-0.24%)
DIS   106.40 (-1.09%)
AMC   8.58 (-1.49%)
PYPL   93.92 (+2.50%)
PFE   44.68 (-0.20%)
NFLX   242.87 (+0.01%)
S&P 500   3,873.87 (+0.47%)
DOW   30,841.68 (+0.44%)
QQQ   289.94 (+0.42%)
AAPL   156.44 (-0.29%)
MSFT   244.00 (+0.64%)
META   144.85 (-0.85%)
GOOGL   101.38 (+0.24%)
AMZN   122.50 (+0.25%)
TSLA   308.71 (+-0.01%)
NVDA   135.19 (+2.60%)
NIO   19.16 (-6.12%)
BABA   83.66 (-2.49%)
AMD   76.63 (+1.83%)
T   16.58 (+0.12%)
MU   51.66 (+1.69%)
CGC   3.10 (+0.65%)
F   13.53 (+3.36%)
GE   66.43 (-0.24%)
DIS   106.40 (-1.09%)
AMC   8.58 (-1.49%)
PYPL   93.92 (+2.50%)
PFE   44.68 (-0.20%)
NFLX   242.87 (+0.01%)

NY attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company

Wed., September 21, 2022 | The Associated Press
Letitia James
New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention on Feb. 17, 2022, in New York. New York’s attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

New York’s attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company on Wednesday, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, filed in state court in New York, is the culmination of the Democrat’s three-year civil investigation of Trump and the Trump Organization. Trump’s three eldest children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump, were also named as defendants, along with two longtime company executives, Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney.

The lawsuit seeks to strike at the core of what made Trump famous, taking a blacklight to the image of wealth and opulence he’s embraced throughout his career — first as a real estate developer, then as a reality TV host on “The Apprentice” and “Celebrity Apprentice,” and later as president.

James, a Democrat, announced details of the lawsuit at a news conference on Wednesday. The case showed up on a court docket Wednesday morning.

“Donald Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself, and cheat the system, thereby cheating all of us,” James said at the news conference.

James’ office has spent more than three years investigating fraudulent or misleading valuations for its properties on annual financial statements that were given to potential business partners, banks or tax officials.

The goal, the attorney general’s office has said, was to burnish Trump’s billionaire image and the value of his properties when doing so gave him an advantage, while playing down the value of assets at other times for tax purposes.

“Today’s filing is neither focused on the facts nor the law — rather, it is solely focused on advancing the Attorney General’s political agenda. It is abundantly clear that the Attorney General’s Office has exceeded its statutory authority by prying into transactions where absolutely no wrongdoing has taken place. We are confident that our judicial system will not stand for this unchecked abuse of authority, and we look forward to defending our client against each and every one of the Attorney General’s meritless claims," said Alina Habba, an attorney for Trump.

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the "7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.