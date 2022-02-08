NY couple charged with conspiring to launder crypto billions

S&P 500   4,521.78 (+0.85%)
DOW   35,430.41 (+0.97%)
QQQ   358.34 (+0.90%)
AAPL   174.58 (+1.70%)
MSFT   304.59 (+1.21%)
FB   220.90 (-1.78%)
GOOGL   2,778.28 (-0.21%)
AMZN   3,197.59 (+1.23%)
TSLA   918.32 (+1.21%)
NVDA   248.60 (+0.53%)
BABA   121.34 (+5.68%)
NIO   24.68 (+2.88%)
AMD   126.39 (+2.20%)
CGC   7.63 (-2.80%)
MU   83.28 (+2.98%)
GE   99.60 (-0.30%)
T   23.99 (+0.25%)
F   17.45 (-2.46%)
DIS   141.70 (-0.57%)
AMC   15.43 (+3.49%)
PFE   51.70 (-2.84%)
ACB   4.12 (-1.44%)
BA   212.00 (+0.04%)
S&P 500   4,521.78 (+0.85%)
DOW   35,430.41 (+0.97%)
QQQ   358.34 (+0.90%)
AAPL   174.58 (+1.70%)
MSFT   304.59 (+1.21%)
FB   220.90 (-1.78%)
GOOGL   2,778.28 (-0.21%)
AMZN   3,197.59 (+1.23%)
TSLA   918.32 (+1.21%)
NVDA   248.60 (+0.53%)
BABA   121.34 (+5.68%)
NIO   24.68 (+2.88%)
AMD   126.39 (+2.20%)
CGC   7.63 (-2.80%)
MU   83.28 (+2.98%)
GE   99.60 (-0.30%)
T   23.99 (+0.25%)
F   17.45 (-2.46%)
DIS   141.70 (-0.57%)
AMC   15.43 (+3.49%)
PFE   51.70 (-2.84%)
ACB   4.12 (-1.44%)
BA   212.00 (+0.04%)
S&P 500   4,521.78 (+0.85%)
DOW   35,430.41 (+0.97%)
QQQ   358.34 (+0.90%)
AAPL   174.58 (+1.70%)
MSFT   304.59 (+1.21%)
FB   220.90 (-1.78%)
GOOGL   2,778.28 (-0.21%)
AMZN   3,197.59 (+1.23%)
TSLA   918.32 (+1.21%)
NVDA   248.60 (+0.53%)
BABA   121.34 (+5.68%)
NIO   24.68 (+2.88%)
AMD   126.39 (+2.20%)
CGC   7.63 (-2.80%)
MU   83.28 (+2.98%)
GE   99.60 (-0.30%)
T   23.99 (+0.25%)
F   17.45 (-2.46%)
DIS   141.70 (-0.57%)
AMC   15.43 (+3.49%)
PFE   51.70 (-2.84%)
ACB   4.12 (-1.44%)
BA   212.00 (+0.04%)
S&P 500   4,521.78 (+0.85%)
DOW   35,430.41 (+0.97%)
QQQ   358.34 (+0.90%)
AAPL   174.58 (+1.70%)
MSFT   304.59 (+1.21%)
FB   220.90 (-1.78%)
GOOGL   2,778.28 (-0.21%)
AMZN   3,197.59 (+1.23%)
TSLA   918.32 (+1.21%)
NVDA   248.60 (+0.53%)
BABA   121.34 (+5.68%)
NIO   24.68 (+2.88%)
AMD   126.39 (+2.20%)
CGC   7.63 (-2.80%)
MU   83.28 (+2.98%)
GE   99.60 (-0.30%)
T   23.99 (+0.25%)
F   17.45 (-2.46%)
DIS   141.70 (-0.57%)
AMC   15.43 (+3.49%)
PFE   51.70 (-2.84%)
ACB   4.12 (-1.44%)
BA   212.00 (+0.04%)

NY couple charged with conspiring to launder crypto billions

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | Eric Tucker, Associated Press


An American flag flies outside the Department of Justice in Washington, March 22, 2019. The Justice Department says a New York couple was arrested Tuesday on charges of conspiring to launder cryptocurrency that was stolen from a 2016 hack of a virtual currency exchange. Besides the arrests, federal law enforcement officials also revealed that the Justice Department has seized roughly $3.6 billion in cryptocurrency linked to the hack of Bitfinex, a virtual currency exchange whose systems were breached nearly six years ago. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A New York couple were arrested Tuesday on charges of conspiring to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrency that was stolen in a 2016 hack of a virtual currency exchange, the Justice Department said.

Besides the arrests, federal law enforcement officials also revealed that the Justice Department has seized roughly $3.6 billion in cryptocurrency linked to the hack of Bitfinex, a virtual currency exchange whose systems were breached nearly six years ago.

The stolen cryptocurrency, valued at $71 million at the time of the theft, is now valued at $4.5 billion, officials said.

Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife, Heather Morgan, were arrested in Manhattan on Tuesday morning and face federal charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the United States. It was unclear if they had lawyers or people who could speak on their behalf.

Prosecutors say Lichtenstein and Morgan relied on a series of sophisticated techniques to receive stolen bitcoin into a digital wallet they controlled and to conceal the transactions and hide the movement of the money. Millions of dollars of the transactions were cashed out through bitcoin ATMs and to purchase gold and non-fungible tokens as well as more mundane items like Walmart gift cards used for personal expenses, prosecutors said.

The couple were not charged in the Bitfinex hack, which resulted in more than 2,000 unauthorized transactions.

Justice Department officials say that though the proliferation of cryptocurrency and virtual currency exchanges represent innovation, the trend has also been accompanied by money laundering, ransomware and other crimes

“Today’s arrests, and the Department’s largest financial seizure ever, show that cryptocurrency is not a safe haven for criminals,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement. “In a futile effort to maintain digital anonymity, the defendants laundered stolen funds through a labyrinth of cryptocurrency transactions. Thanks to the meticulous work of law enforcement, the department once again showed how it can and will follow the money, no matter the form it takes.”


7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher

The Biden administration has announced a framework for a slimmed-down $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. Part of that framework will be a $12,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. That increases the current subsidy by $4,500. And it’s music to the ears of EV companies in the United States who are making plans to scale production.

This doesn’t mean the country is close to having an EV in every driveway. There is still the issue of a charging infrastructure. The chip shortage will be a headwind on auto production of all types for at least the next several quarters. And many EV companies are not even on the starting blocks yet.

But It does mean that momentum is building. And for investors who retreated to the sideline after the EV bubble burst in early 2021, it may be time to get back in the game.

In this special presentation, we’re looking at seven stocks that stand to benefit from these subsidies in the United States.

View the "7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.