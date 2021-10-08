S&P 500   4,391.34 (-0.19%)
Occidental Petroleum, Chubb rise; Allogene, Oshkosh fall

Friday, October 8, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Quidel Corp., up $1.83 to $138.04.

The medical diagnostics company gave investors a surprisingly good revenue update as demand for COVID-19 tests remains strong.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc., down $11.25 to $13.13.

The cancer treatment developer said the FDA ordered a pause to AlloCART-T studies following a report of a chromosomal abnormality in a participant.

Oshkosh Corp., down $5.34 to $100.85.

The heavy vehicle manufacturer said supply chain problems and higher costs will crimp its financial results.

Momentive Global Inc., up $2.08 to $23.70.

The software company is reportedly considering a sale.

Tesla Inc., down $8.12 to $785.49.

The electric vehicle maker is moving its headquarters to Austin, Texas from California.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $1.15 to $33.63.

Oil prices rose and helped lift energy company stocks.

Capital One Financial Corp., up 92 cents to $168.80.

Bank stocks made gains with rising bond yields, which allow them to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Chubb Limited, up $4.46 to $182.78.

The insurance company is buying insurance operations in seven Asia-Pacific markets from Cigna.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tesla (TSLA)2.4$784.82-1.1%N/A408.76Hold$614.92
Chubb (CB)3.2$182.70+2.5%1.75%10.09Buy$179.69
Cigna (CI)3.8$205.18+0.2%1.95%9.01Buy$267.84
Oshkosh (OSK)3.4$100.83-5.0%1.31%14.45Buy$131.00
Occidental Petroleum (OXY)2.4$33.64+3.6%0.12%-5.66Hold$30.18
Quidel (QDEL)2.2$138.02+1.3%N/A6.68Hold$148.50
Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)2.4$13.27-45.6%N/A-7.25Buy$43.70
