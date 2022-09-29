October Could Bring Upside to Struggling Etsy Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) is getting a much-needed broad-market boost today, last seen up 3.3% as it struggles to take back the $100 mark. The security was on its way up this July, though August and September have proved rocky as pressure emerges at the 170-day moving average and near the $110 level. October looks promising, though, as ETSY finds its footing on several layers of support including he $94 mark and a historically bullish trendline that could signal more upside soon.

The trendline we're referring to is the stock's 100-day moving average. According to a study from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, there have been five similar instances within the past three years in which ETSY has come within one standard deviation of this trendline following a lengthy trip above it. A month after these five signals, the shares were higher 80% of the time, averaging an impressive 11.1% return. From its current perch, a similar move would put the equity at $11.32, toppling several resistance areas we mentioned above.

Analysts have taken a split stance on the security, with 11 saying "buy" or better, and 10 at a "hold." Meanwhile, short sellers have been dropping off, falling 12.7% in the last two reporting periods, though the 12.54 million shares still make up 10.4% of the stock's available float.

Options traders, meanwhile, have been quite bearish. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), ETSY sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.71 that sits higher than 75% of readings from the last year.

Further, the stock's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1.84 stands in the 95th percentile of its annual range. This implies short-term options players have rarely been more put-biased.

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the "7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates".