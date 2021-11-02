Official: Commission should reject New Mexico utility merger

S&P 500   4,630.65 (+0.37%)
DOW   36,052.63 (+0.39%)
QQQ   389.05 (+0.42%)
AAPL   150.02 (+0.71%)
MSFT   333.13 (+1.14%)
FB   328.08 (-0.58%)
GOOGL   2,908.65 (+1.35%)
TSLA   1,172.00 (-3.03%)
AMZN   3,312.75 (-0.16%)
NVDA   264.01 (+2.22%)
BABA   162.90 (-4.27%)
NIO   41.30 (+1.13%)
CGC   13.07 (-1.36%)
GE   106.69 (+0.43%)
AMD   127.63 (+1.92%)
MU   70.76 (+0.08%)
T   25.23 (-0.55%)
F   18.01 (+0.33%)
ACB   6.90 (-1.29%)
DIS   169.83 (-0.21%)
PFE   45.45 (+4.15%)
AMC   38.79 (+4.64%)
BA   212.77 (-0.84%)
S&P 500   4,630.65 (+0.37%)
DOW   36,052.63 (+0.39%)
QQQ   389.05 (+0.42%)
AAPL   150.02 (+0.71%)
MSFT   333.13 (+1.14%)
FB   328.08 (-0.58%)
GOOGL   2,908.65 (+1.35%)
TSLA   1,172.00 (-3.03%)
AMZN   3,312.75 (-0.16%)
NVDA   264.01 (+2.22%)
BABA   162.90 (-4.27%)
NIO   41.30 (+1.13%)
CGC   13.07 (-1.36%)
GE   106.69 (+0.43%)
AMD   127.63 (+1.92%)
MU   70.76 (+0.08%)
T   25.23 (-0.55%)
F   18.01 (+0.33%)
ACB   6.90 (-1.29%)
DIS   169.83 (-0.21%)
PFE   45.45 (+4.15%)
AMC   38.79 (+4.64%)
BA   212.77 (-0.84%)
S&P 500   4,630.65 (+0.37%)
DOW   36,052.63 (+0.39%)
QQQ   389.05 (+0.42%)
AAPL   150.02 (+0.71%)
MSFT   333.13 (+1.14%)
FB   328.08 (-0.58%)
GOOGL   2,908.65 (+1.35%)
TSLA   1,172.00 (-3.03%)
AMZN   3,312.75 (-0.16%)
NVDA   264.01 (+2.22%)
BABA   162.90 (-4.27%)
NIO   41.30 (+1.13%)
CGC   13.07 (-1.36%)
GE   106.69 (+0.43%)
AMD   127.63 (+1.92%)
MU   70.76 (+0.08%)
T   25.23 (-0.55%)
F   18.01 (+0.33%)
ACB   6.90 (-1.29%)
DIS   169.83 (-0.21%)
PFE   45.45 (+4.15%)
AMC   38.79 (+4.64%)
BA   212.77 (-0.84%)
S&P 500   4,630.65 (+0.37%)
DOW   36,052.63 (+0.39%)
QQQ   389.05 (+0.42%)
AAPL   150.02 (+0.71%)
MSFT   333.13 (+1.14%)
FB   328.08 (-0.58%)
GOOGL   2,908.65 (+1.35%)
TSLA   1,172.00 (-3.03%)
AMZN   3,312.75 (-0.16%)
NVDA   264.01 (+2.22%)
BABA   162.90 (-4.27%)
NIO   41.30 (+1.13%)
CGC   13.07 (-1.36%)
GE   106.69 (+0.43%)
AMD   127.63 (+1.92%)
MU   70.76 (+0.08%)
T   25.23 (-0.55%)
F   18.01 (+0.33%)
ACB   6.90 (-1.29%)
DIS   169.83 (-0.21%)
PFE   45.45 (+4.15%)
AMC   38.79 (+4.64%)
BA   212.77 (-0.84%)

Official: Commission should reject New Mexico utility merger

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 | The Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A state hearing examiner has recommended that a New Mexico regulatory commission reject the purchase of the state's largest utility, Public Service Co. of New New Mexico by Iberdrola, a large Spanish company.

Potential downsides of the merger outweigh the benefits, Ashley Schannauer, a hearing examiner for the Public Regulation Commission, said in a report and non-binding recommendation made public Monday.

Under the merger, Connecticut-based Avangrid and its parent firm, Iberdrola of Spain, would acquire PNM Resources and its New Mexico and Texas power subsidiaries.

If approved, Avangrid would acquire PNM in an cash transaction valued at $4.3 billion that would affect about 800,000 homes and businesses, including some 530,000 customers of PNM.

Schannauer's recommendation cited missteps and problems the merger proposal encountered, including incomplete responses and overly extensive confidentiality requests.

Joanie Griffin, a New Mexico-based spokeswoman for Avangrid, wrote in an email the company was “analyzing the decision and examining the pathways for moving forward to approval. … We remain committed to putting PNM customers first and utilizing Avangrid’s and Iberdrola’s financial strength and resources to help New Mexico meet its decarbonization goals more quickly and efficiently.”

A commission spokeswoman, Sarah Valencia, did not immediately respond to an email asking when the commission will consider the merger.

If the merger is rejected by the commission, the company could submit a revised proposal. Also, the commission’s decision can be appealed to the New Mexico Supreme Court.

Schannauer wrote that if the commission is inclined to approve the merger, changes should be made to a June 4 settlement agreement the companies reached with numerous organizations interested in the proceedings.

Should you invest $1,000 in PNM Resources right now?

Before you consider PNM Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PNM Resources wasn't on the list.

While PNM Resources currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.